Manawatu volunteers to help make Special Olympics a success

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 11:44

More than 60 FMG employees will pitch in as volunteers at the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games equestrian competition in Feilding this week.

FMG is a major supporter of the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games and is the primary provider of volunteers at the equestrian events being hosted at Manfeild Park from Tuesday until Thursday. Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Kathy Gibson said this year’s Games in Wellington and Manawatu were being attended by over 1,250 athletes, and the support of organisations like FMG played a critical role in their success.

"It’s brilliant to have the support of generous people and community-minded businesses like FMG," she said. "Without volunteer support the Games’ wouldn’t be possible."

Among the FMG volunteers supporting the equestrian competition is Charlotte Cooley from the rural insurer’s Palmerston North office. She will be helping out at the event and coordinating the 63 FMG volunteers.

"At FMG employees receive a give-back day each year where we can volunteer our time to community. When we heard the Special Olympics needed support we put the call out across our Palmerston North and Feilding offices and the response was overwhelming," said Charlotte. "Personally I find the Special Olympics incredibly inspiring. To see people put personal challenges to one side and push themselves to compete at such a level is quite amazing. All of us volunteering this week are really humbled to be able to help out and to have a rural link through equestrian is really nice too," said Charlotte.

Thirty-nine equestrians from around New Zealand are competing in the equestrian competition, including Special Olympics World Summer Games 2015 gold medallist Chelsea Thorn, who will ride in the dressage. The Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games is the largest event in New Zealand for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Other sports included in this year’s National Summer Games include swimming, athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, football, golf, indoor bowls, table tennis and powerlifting.