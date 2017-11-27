Special Olympics kicks off in Wellington

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 12:12

New Zealand’s biggest event for athletes with intellectual disabilities has kicked off at an Opening Ceremony at Te Rauparaha Area in Porirua, Wellington.

The event marked the start of the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games 2017. More than 1250 athletes with intellectual disabilities from 42 Special Olympics Clubs and three schools are taking part in the Games this week (27 November to 1 December 2017) at venues in Wellington and surrounding areas.

At the Opening Ceremony the Special Olympics Flame of Hope was passed around a group of athletes representing Special Olympics New Zealand’s regions, before the tournament flame was lit by Michael Holdsworth from Special Olympics Wellington and Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers.

Mayor of Porirua Mayor Mike Tana welcomed competitors to the Porirua region.

"We’re very excited to be hosting our pinnacle event here Wellington," said Special Olympics New Zealand Chief Executive Kathy Gibson.

"Wellington has some amazing sports venues and we’ve had a huge amount of support from Wellington, Porirua and Hutt City Councils. It looks like they’ve even managed to put in some fine Wellington weather for us!"

Special Olympics National Summer Games 2017 - facts and stats

More than 1250 athletes competing from 42 Special Olympics Clubs and three schools.

32% increase in registrations compared to 2013 Games in Dunedin.

Teams have come from as far as Kaitaia in the North and Invercargill in the South.

More than 500 volunteer coaches and management and over 1000 local volunteers are supporting the event.

Youngest athlete is aged 9 and oldest is 74.

Largest team is Special Olympics Manawatu with 144 athletes.

Athletes will compete in swimming, athletics, basketball, bocce, equestrian, football, golf, indoor bowls, powerlifting, table tennis and tenpin bowling.

More than 1200 athletes will receive free ear, eye, feet and teeth checks delivered by over 70 volunteer clinicians and students as part of Special Olympics New Zealand’s Healthy Athletes Programme.

All of the National Summer Games are open to the public at no costs. Find out more at www.specialolympics.org.nz