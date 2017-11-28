Kiwis start well at Men's World Team Squash Champs

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 06:15

New Zealand have easily dispatched South Africa 3-0 in their first pool match at the 2017 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship at Marseille, France this morning.

The Kiwi No.3 Evan Williams from Wellington defeated Gary Wheadon in three games 11-9, 12-10, 11-4 in 36 minutes followed by Campbell Grayson (Auckland) in quicker time (24 minutes) over Christo Potgieter 11-3, 11-8 11-5.

With the contest already wrapped up New Zealand’s world No.9 Paul Coll played Thoboki Mohohlo in the dead rubber and dropped one game, however he then quickly won the remaining two games for the victory 11-4, 9-11, 11-2 11-2 in 38 minutes.

New Zealand will play the United States overnight in their final pool match.

A total of 24 nations are competing in the championships with Egypt and England the top two seeds. New Zealand are seeded sixth.

The tournament runs from November 27 to December 3.