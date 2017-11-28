We need to find the net - Bott

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 11:11

The equation is simple for the Football Ferns in their second match of the Thailand tour in Bangkok tonight - find the back of the net and win the game. The Ferns dominated proceedings in the opening match on Saturday but were forced to settle for a scoreless stalemate and the same result will not be satisfactory today at the SCG Stadium.

"It was definitely a game we went into to win so it was disappointing to come away with a nil-all draw," says defender CJ Bott of the first clash against 29th-ranked Thailand.

"But considering it was our first game together under new coaches and a new playing style I thought we did pretty well. There are definitely learnings to take from it but I think it was a good start," she adds.

"It’s always frustrating when you can’t find the back of the net because that’s what you play for. But, again, I think we took learnings from that and we can go into the next game knowing we definitely need to score and find ways of doing that."

Interim co-coaches Andreas Heraf and Gareth Turnbull resisted the urge to make wholesale changes but there were some tweaks to tactics and personnel from the Unites States tour in September, which proved to be the final matches before the resignation of long-standing coach Tony Readings. The returning Amber Hearn came in up front while Ria Percival was moved from her regular fullback slot into holding midfield and Olivia Chance - who came on as a substitute in both games in America - earned a start on the right flank.

The other change came at right fullback where Bott lined up for a rare start to fill the sizeable void left by Percival. With Percival having held a mortgage on that position for over a decade and picking up nearly 130 caps, Bott has had to bide her time for an opportunity and was delighted to finally be handed a starting berth.

"Getting a start meant a lot to me, I’ve been in the team for almost four years now so it’s been a long wait and I was really pleased with that," she says.

"In terms of my performance, I think I did pretty well but there’s definitely improvements to make and a bit of self-reflection to go on. I’ll look at my game and see what I need to work on for the next game. But, all in all, I was relatively pleased with it."

With midfielder Katie Bowen often dropping deep to receive the ball and the fullbacks pushing high, Bott was given the chance to express herself going forward and relished that role.

"In the second half, there was a bit more ball down my side and it’s always enjoyable when you get on the ball," she says. "And on the left I thought we did quite well getting Ali Riley forward, she did really well too. I think having attacking fullbacks is definitely a bonus for any team and that’s enjoyable."

The versatile Bott is equally adept in central defence but favours being out wide due to the freedom it brings.

"I definitely prefer the fullback role and being able to attack a bit more because then you get the best of both worlds. But I’d be happy to play anywhere for this team," she says.

Getting the chance to do so over 90 minutes was a sweet moment for Bott as she has found her spell on the substitutes’ bench frustrating at times and suffered heartbreak last year when missing out on the final cut for the Olympic Games squad. The 22-year-old still headed to Rio as a travelling reserve but did not receive any game time and has used that experience to build her strength of character.

"It was disappointing for me but looking back I know what I could have done more and what I need to do for the future," she says.

"At the time it was incredibly disappointing but now I’m almost pleased with what happened because, with anything like that, you take learnings from it and never want to feel like that in the future. You can always find the positives in those downfalls which I’ve done."

Breaking into the starting 11 for her country has arrived on the back of a memorable period for Bott, who achieved a lifelong goal in August after becoming a professional with German top-flight side USV Jena and cites that as having a huge impact on her development.

"Germany is great, it’s an amazing competition and I’m playing against amazing players week-in, week-out. As a team, we’re not doing so well and are sitting near the bottom of the table but it’s still been a really good move and I’m happy with my decision to go over," she says.

Making the step up into the full-time game was made easier by the former Forrest Hill Milford United player’s involvement in the FFDP, a New Zealand Football initiative that provides a professional training environment for domestic-based players.

"It’s interesting, having already been part of the FFDP the training load hasn’t actually increased too much for me. But the main difference is just the quality of competition and players I’m amongst every day. In that sense, it’s been really good for me and I think I’m coping really well with that."

Bott will aim to continue her development tonight by potentially earning another start as the Football Ferns take on Thailand in their last match of the tour at the SCG Stadium in Bangkok.

The match will be streamed live by the Football Association of Thailand and will be available to view at the following link: https://mycujoo.tv/fa-thailand?id=11166

Please find attached audio from an interview with Football Ferns defender CJ Bott.

Football Ferns tour of Thailand

Thailand vs New Zealand

Tuesday 28 November, 5pm (11pm NZT)

SCG Stadium, Bangkok

New Zealand (from): 1. Erin Nayler (GK), 2. Ria Percival, 3. Anna Green, 4. CJ Bott, 5. Meikayla Moore, 6. Rebekah Stott, 7. Ali Riley (c), 9. Amber Hearn, 10. Annalie Longo, 12. Betsy Hassett, 14. Katie Bowen, 16. Olivia Chance, 17. Hannah Wilkinson, 18. Aimee Phillips, 20. Malia Steinmetz, 21. Anna Leat (GK), 22. Katie Rood, 23. Victoria Esson (GK), 24. Grace Jale, 25. Elizabeth Anton, 27. Stephanie Skilton, 28. Jana Radosavljevic, 29. Elise Mamanu-Gray, 30. Hannah Blake, 31. Maggie Jenkins

Co-coaches: Gareth Turnbull and Andreas Heraf