Discussion surrounding Ben Stokes coming to NZ

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 15:20

Following the recent speculation surrounding Ben Stokes coming to New Zealand, Canterbury Cricket can now confirm that they have been in initial informal discussions with Ben Stokes' representatives regarding his potential availability for Ford Trophy and Burger King Super Smash cricket.

Speaking on the matter CEO Jeremy Curwin commented "The CCA Board and New Zealand Cricket will independently be considering this issue in the near future but, until then, we are unable to provide any more detail on the status of the deliberations . As and when there are any further developments we will of course release further statements."