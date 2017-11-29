NZ win again at Men's World Squash Champs

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 06:14

New Zealand have topped their pool at the 2017 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship at Marseille, France this morning after a 2-1 victory over the United States

World No.9 ranked player Paul Coll won in three games in 40 minutes over Todd Harrity in the opening match 11-9, 11-7, 11-3, but Evan Williams dropped his match in four games against Christopher Hanson. The American winning 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in 47 minutes.

Campbell Grayson won the contest for the Kiwis with a three games to one victory 11-6, 11-3 9-11 11-7 win over Christopher Gordon in a lengthy 58 minutes battle.

New Zealand are now through to the top 16 playoffs, but don’t know their next opponents as there is still another round of pool play remaining for other teams.

New Zealand is sixth seed, its best seeding for nearly 30 years. Egypt and England are the top two seeds for the tournament.