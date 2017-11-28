Great variety of machinery for Teretonga

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 22:49

It is Christmas come early for motor racing fans this weekend with some exciting racing guaranteed for Teretonga Park in Invercargill.

The meeting, presented by Downer, will feature Pre 65 Saloons, Noel McIntyre Drainage Clubman Saloons, SI F1600, the first appearance of some of the 2K Cup cars in the 2K Teretonga Challenge, Pro 7 Saloons, NZ Six Saloons and Mini 7.

Paul Clarke of Dunedin in his Ford Mustang will be the man to beat in Pre 65 Saloons with John Smolenski of Invercargill bound to be near the front in his Ford Falcon XP. The Noel McIntyre Drainage Clubmans Saloons have attracted a good field with Brian Scott of Dunedin in his C5 Corvette, Dion Dawson of Invercargill in a Saker and Adam Cullen of Dunedin in a Nissan Skyline GTR three of the leading competitors. Southlanders are very prominent in SI F1600 with Jordan Michels leading the series after two rounds and Ethan Anderson third overall. Noel Atley is second in Class 2 and Joseph Oliver leads Class 3.

New to Teretonga will be the 2K Cup cars featuring vehicles that have to be proven to have been purchased for under $2000. This is a non-championship outing for the class as only cars fitted with a rollcage are eligible for the 2K Teretonga Challenge. Gav Thompson of Rangiora in a Toyota MR2 will be the man to beat.

3NZ Toby Marsh is the strongest contender in the Pro 7 Saloon races although Sam Wallace is matching his pace and leading the series while the NZ Six Saloons and Mini 7’s will combine for their races.

Practice and qualifying commence at 1.00pm on Saturday with racing all day on Sunday from 8.40am. Admission on Sunday is $15 while children 14 and under accompanied by an adult receive free admission.