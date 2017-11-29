Hobart Hurricanes to play at Eden park this Friday

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 12:29

The Hobart Hurricanes are ready for a warm-up game at Eden Park against the Auckland Aces ahead of their KFC Big Bash League and Burger King Super Smash competitions.

Auckland Cricket and Cricket Tasmania have formed a trans-Tasman partnership with a goal of development both on and off the field.

As a result, the Aces and Hurricanes will play two T20 practice matches as a warmup before their respective Super Smash and Big Bash campaigns later this year.

It means Auckland Aces fans will get a glimpse of the Hurricanes on the Eden Park Outer Oval with the T20 practice match on Friday 1 December at 4pm open to the public.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says, "We look forward to welcoming the Hobart Hurricanes to Eden Park’s Outer Oval."

"The contest promises to be high scoring and the venue is ideally suited for local families to attend."

An agreement between the two parties also factors in the Auckland Hearts and Hurricanes WBBL sides with Auckland hoping to return the favour next season and send both their men’s and women’s sides across the Tasman.

Auckland Cricket CEO Iain Laxon says the association wants to build strong links with the Australian franchise.

"We see this relationship as something that can be very beneficial for players, coaching staff and administrators from both sides. We are excited to start the connection with Tasmania, and really looking forward to seeing the Hurricanes on our shores in December," says Laxon.

"We hope that this is the start of a beneficial relationship and something that we can expand into other areas as we move forward," he says.

Cricket Tasmania CEO Nick Cummins is equally thrilled with the links across the Tasman.

"We are delighted to form a partnership with Auckland Cricket," says Cummins.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to share best practice with the leading cricket association in New Zealand with a view of improving both organisations."

"This relationship will provide great development opportunities for our men’s program in the immediate future, but ultimately we hope it will grow to incorporate our women’s program as well as learning and development opportunities for our high performance staff," says Cummins.

Auckland Aces v Hobart Hurricanes, T20 practice match, Eden Park Outer Oval, Friday 1 December, 4pm.