Emerson's Three Peaks Enduro set to storm the Dunedin skyline

Now in its sixth year, the hills above the city of Dunedin, New Zealand, will come to life over the weekend for the Emerson's 3 Peaks Enduro mountain biking race as top international riders take on the local heroes.

This year will be the first time the event has coincided with a perfect weather forecast that promises fast, close racing. In the Men's the big match-ups will be between Enduro World Series (EWS) regular Jubal Davis, of Colorado, and local favourites defending champion Joseph Nation, of Christchurch, Keegan Wright, of Rotorua, Ben Friel, of Christchurch, and Dunedin riders, Leighton Kirk and Ethan Glover in the men's. In the women's Katy Winton, of Scotland, will be up against former champion and EWS frontrunner Rae Morrison, of Nelson, who is coming back from an ankle injury.

Race founder Kashi Leuchs, of Bike Otago, said the race had a few surprises in store for riders come the start on Saturday.

"We're six years in and we feel like we have the recipe that riders like," he laughs. "Now it's about keeping that standard really high with the tracks and experience. We hope we can improve each year the enjoyment factor and I think the sunshine in this weekend's forecast will make this edition a standout. Although as a rider myself, I do also enjoy the challenge of wet conditions that we have had at every other event."

Kashi said the local riders were buzzing on the dry weather and that it would give the event a different feel.

"Having a dry Signal Hill will be interesting and it won't necessarily be easier for the riders," he offers. "It can be tricky in the dust with visibility issues and it can be more demanding because you're moving so much faster and hitting obstacles harder. It will beat up the body a bit more."

The event is ranked as an Enduro World Series (EWS) Qualifier race and attracts international riders looking to join the elite series.

"I'm really happy with the mix of riders we have - we have top international riders and also riders who are giving it a go and may at times be out of their depths," explains Kashi. "In a race like this we want it to be accessible to everyone - some will struggle, but they'll all get through and be a part of this big international event."

"Having Katy Winton, who is number three in EWS in 2017, and Rae Morrison racing with a strong field of men - locals and international riders at the top of their games, will ensure great racing."

Kashi wouldn't be drawn on a favourite between Katy and Rae, but said Rae had the home field advantage while Katy was coming off a superb EWS season.

"It will be close among them," he offers. "In the men's I think Keegan Wright, Joe Nation and Ben Friel will be very strong among the Kiwis and of the international riders I think Jubal Davis will be the one to beat. He races with the Yeti Fox team and has raced a bunch of EWS races. He's been here for a month or so and has a little more experience on the trails now, but doesn't know all of them. The final trails are not released until later in the week."

Kashi said the Emerson's 3 Peaks Enduro was the first race of the New Zealand season and athletes used it as an indicator to see how they were shaping up for the season.

"It gives riders a chance to see where they are at, sharpen up for the busy New Zealand summer season, which leads directly into the international races."

People hoping to catch the race can follow live updates on the 3 Peaks Enduro Facebook Page as well as regular updates. If you turn on notification to the page, you'll get the updates from the media team as the race progresses. Locals can find information about the best spectator points on the Facebook page also.

"The best viewing spots will be around the Nichols Creek car parking area up the Leith Valley where two trails emerge from native bush. Walking up the trails will lead to some great spots, but be careful of riders descending at all times."

He also said the top of Mt Cargill was an excellent viewing spot with riders expected to start the descent from around 11:30am on Saturday. And the finish area at Bethunes Gully was always a great place to watch the action. Sunday's racing was all based around Signal Hill with the event base behind Logan Park High School a great option along with the Plateau, about halfway up the hill, and the lookout would have all the start action.

Organised by local bike shop Bike Otago in conjunction with Mountain Biking Otago, the 2017 Emerson's 3 Peaks Enduro features stages on each of the three tallest peaks surrounding Dunedin's CBD: Flagstaff (668m), Mt Cargill (676m) and Signal Hill (393m) over two days of racing.