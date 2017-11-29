Live coverage confirmed for National Women's League final

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 16:31

The details for both matches in the National Women’s League playoffs have been locked in while football fans all over the country will be able to take in the grand final after confirmation of live coverage by SKY Sport.

Live coverage on television is a first for New Zealand’s showpiece female domestic league and this year will also mark the first time the respective finals of all four national competitions - the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup, Women’s Knockout Cup, ISPS Handa Premiership and National Women’s League - have been screened live.

"The National Women’s League continues to grow as an attractive and marketable competition. We’re delighted to be in a position to announce SKY Sport coverage of the 2017 grand final," New Zealand Football Competitions and Events Director Daniel Farrow says.

"Football is in a great position and it’s a fantastic outcome for our footballing community to have the four pinnacle events of our domestic calendar broadcast live on SKY Sport."

By finishing top of the round robin, defending champions Canterbury United Pride have earned the right to progress straight through to the grand final and have also received hosting rights in the process. It will be the fourth year in a row they have hosted the National Women’s League grand final and they will do so on Sunday 10 December at English Park in Christchurch.

Fighting it out for the right to join them will be Auckland and Southern United, who will meet each other in the preliminary final on Sunday 3 December at Keith Hay Park in Auckland.

The grand final will arrive on a bumper day of domestic football coverage on SKY Sport with the ISPS Handa Premiership match between Hamilton Wanderers and Waitakere United, as well as the New Zealand Football Weekly Show, also set to be screened live following the women’s match.

For further match details of the National Women’s League playoffs please see below.

National Women’s League Playoffs

Preliminary Final

Auckland Football Federation vs Southern United

Sunday 3 December, 1.30pm

Keith Hay Park, Auckland

Grand Final

Canterbury United Pride vs TBC

Sunday 10 December, 1.30pm

English Park, Christchurch

Live on SKY Sport 3