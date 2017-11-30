Women's T20 round two tomorrow

|
The Canterbury Magicians, Central Hinds and defending champions the Otago Sparks will all head into ROUND TWO of the 2017/18 Women's T20 competition tomorrow afternoon looking for their first win, while Liz Perry's Wellington Blaze has got off to a power start on the Women's T20 points table with their net run rate boosted by last Friday's convincing away win against the Hinds.
Points table after ROUND ONE
ROUND TWO
Northern Spirit v Central Hinds at St Paul's Collegiate, Hamilton at 3.30pm
Central Hinds squad backgrounder
Northern Spirit squad backgrounder
Auckland Hearts v Canterbury Magicians at Devonport Domain, North Shore, Auckland at 4pm
Auckland Hearts squad backgrounder
Canterbury Magicians squad backgrounder
Otago Sparks v Wellington Blaze at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin at 4pm
Wellington Blaze squad backgrounder
Otago Sparks squad backgrounder
MATCH OFFICIALS
ROUND ONE CATCH-UP
Detailed match summaries, statchat available here:
Wellington Blaze beat Central Hinds by eight wickets
Auckland Hearts beat Otago Sparks by 31 runs
Northern Spirit beat Canterbury Magicians by six wickets
