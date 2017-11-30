Women's T20 round two tomorrow

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 10:24

The Canterbury Magicians, Central Hinds and defending champions the Otago Sparks will all head into ROUND TWO of the 2017/18 Women's T20 competition tomorrow afternoon looking for their first win, while Liz Perry's Wellington Blaze has got off to a power start on the Women's T20 points table with their net run rate boosted by last Friday's convincing away win against the Hinds.

Points table after ROUND ONE

ROUND TWO

Northern Spirit v Central Hinds at St Paul's Collegiate, Hamilton at 3.30pm

Central Hinds squad backgrounder

Northern Spirit squad backgrounder

Auckland Hearts v Canterbury Magicians at Devonport Domain, North Shore, Auckland at 4pm

Auckland Hearts squad backgrounder

Canterbury Magicians squad backgrounder

Otago Sparks v Wellington Blaze at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin at 4pm

Wellington Blaze squad backgrounder

Otago Sparks squad backgrounder

MATCH OFFICIALS

ROUND ONE CATCH-UP

Detailed match summaries, statchat available here:

Wellington Blaze beat Central Hinds by eight wickets

Auckland Hearts beat Otago Sparks by 31 runs

Northern Spirit beat Canterbury Magicians by six wickets