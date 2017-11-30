Super Smash meets Big Bash this Friday

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 11:38

Burger King Super Smash meets the Big Bash over the next couple of days with The Hobart Hurricanes here in Auckland to take on the Auckland Aces.

The teams will play a closed Twenty20 practice match today before opening it up to the public on Friday afternoon for an exhibition match at 4pm on Eden Park’s Outer Oval.

The Aces side on Friday includes BLACKCAPS Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips while The Hurricanes includes several front-line players who have made the trip over including Clive Rose, Cameron Boyce and Hamish Kingston.

Auckland Aces coach Mark O’Donnell says the fixtures against Hobart are an excellent chance for his players to prepare for their white ball campaigns.

"Australia produces quality cricketers so these games are a chance to face strong opposition ahead of the Ford Trophy and Burger King Super Smash," O’Donnell says.

"The team are excited to be coming up against players who have Big Bash experience. These matches also give us a chance to try a few plans and techniques we have been working on ahead of white ball cricket," he says.

Craig Cachopa will lead the Aces for their white ball campaigns this summer and sees the games against Hobart as a real bonus.

"There’s no substitute for in-game experience so to be able to play against some of Hobart’s best is a golden opportunity ahead of a big couple of months," Cachopa says.

"We’re a young, talented squad and I’m excited to see how we go over the next couple of days against the Hurricanes," he says.

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland Aces v Hobart Hurricanes

Friday 1 December

Eden Park Outer Oval

4pm

Ticket information for Friday’s match:

https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/aruedenpark/EN/buy/details/epd01HH1

Auckland Aces

Michael Barry

Graeme Beghin

Craig Cachopa (c)

Mark Chapman

Danru Ferns

Ben Lister

Ben Horne

Matt McEwan

Colin Munro

Tarun Nethula

Teja Nidamanuru

Robbie O’Donnell

Aniket Parikh

Glenn Phillips