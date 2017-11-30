2017 Netball Coaching Award winners announced

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 12:46

Netball New Zealand has recognised three coaches throughout the country for their contribution to the game.

The winners of the Netball Coach Awards have been announced as NNZ, with the support of Barfoot and Thompson, celebrate those who have stood out in the coaching community.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it was a fitting recognition for the hard work the coaches put in for their teams and Centres.

"We are very fortunate in New Zealand to have such dedicated coaches who have supported the aspirations and dreams of their players," she said.

Auckland’s Natalie Milicich guided her Central team to their first Beko Netball League crown in an unbeaten season and was named New Zealand’s Performance Coach of the Year.

Milicich moved from Auckland to Wellington to take on the opportunity as head coach of Central and re-ignite her dream of making coaching her career. She encouraged a culture which maximised creativity, engagement and an opportunity to learn as she challenged players to find solutions or strategies in high pressure situations.

The Community Coach of the Year was awarded to Taranaki’s Che Tamati.

Tamati, who was named Netball Taranaki Coach the Year and is working towards his NNZ Performance Coach qualification, is highly respected by players and is quick to share his coaching skills with other club coaches.

The results speak for themselves, in 2017 Che has coached both the East Netball Taranaki Premier 1 Team and the Taranaki Open Representative Teams to an unbeaten season.

The Northern Zone was home to the winner of Coach Developer of the Year with Tania Heap claiming the award.

Heap has been praised for her passion for the game but also her ability to listen to what coaches need and finding the best solution for problems.

She has taught many of the Centre coaches the "Player Centred Coaching Philosophy" to help equip them to guide their own teams.

2017 Netball New Zealand Coach Awards:

Coach Developer of the Year - Tania Heap.

Community Coach of the Year - Che Tamati.

Performance Coach of the Year - Natalie Milicich.