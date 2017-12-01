Football Ferns look to kick on from Thailand success

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 09:04

The Football Ferns squad arrived home in Auckland yesterday wanting to make their historic performance against Thailand as a benchmark for the side moving forward.

The World No 19, who drew 0-0 in the opening international, made history when they defeated Thailand 5-0 in Bangkok. It was the largest win against opposition outside of Oceania since 1993.

The Ferns looked dangerous going forward and scored five quality goals against an opposition who have proved hard to break down.

Gareth Turnbull, the interim co-coach of the Football Ferns alongside NZ Football Technical Director Andreas Heraf, said the Ferns were in great spirits after the game and want the win to be a start of bigger and better things on the world stage as they build towards the FIFA World Cup in 2019.

"This win will be huge for us with the next two years in mind," said Turnbull. "What Andreas, in particular, has been able to bring to this group in four training sessions and two games and the time in between, I have learned a lot personally from him and the team is in a great space moving forward."

Turnbull said the senior professionals - the likes of skipper Ali Riley, Amber Hearn, Annalie Longo, Katie Bowen and Ria Percival - led the way for the new-look team and they are enjoying the new direction under Heraf.

"Andreas and I, and all of the staff have tried to simplify what we do. We had an extra two days to prepare and a fantastic playing surface. We had a bit more time to refine some of the tactical work so we were really pleased for the girls."

The high press the Ferns adopted was clear to see. They used Longo and Hearn to great effect and they maximised the pace and athleticism of Riley playing her further up the pitch. Percival, in a change of position as a holding midfielder, has also been a revelation. The high press worked with Thailand hardly getting out of their own half.

"One of the big strategies is when we don’t have the ball to keep the ball away from our goal for as long as we possibly can. If we can do that, and be cohesive and aggressive with our press all over the field it puts the opposition under pressure. We tried to simplify the work that we do and more man to man orientation and getting them to kick the ball away under pressure. The work of Amber and Annalie was first class. We were really pleased with the application and the high energy and having them back in their half gave us a high platform to play from."

Turnbull was particularly pleased with the relentless attitude the Ferns displayed. They led 2-0 at the break after goals from Hearn and Bowen, but they did not sit back. They went searching for more goals and produced another dominant 45 minutes.

"Football for us is pretty simple. It is keep the ball away from our goal and get down the other end and score as many as we can within reason. We are not going to go gung-ho about it. It was really pleasing to see the team to carry on with it. It is easy to drop off and allow the opposition some initiative, but these girls want to play and they want to score goals and walk away with as big of a win as possible."

Alongside all of the senior professionals, Turnbull said it was great to see the next generation come in and experience international football for the first time.

Six players - Hannah Blake and Elise Mamanu-Gray (in the first game) and Elizabeth Anton, Maggie Jenkins, Malia Steinmetz and Victoria Esson (second game) - made their Football Ferns debuts.

"We had six new caps on this tour, these girls are going to be hungry for more at this level. It is the role of myself when we get home and through the FFDP keep the standards nice and high, because they are not too far off the senior pros at this stage.

"It is very special [making your debut]. It is one of the most significant days in your football career when you represent your country for the first time. The score line was in a very favourable scenario so it was a great time to come into the game. They were nervous, but they showed that they belong at this level. The signs are very promising for this Ferns team going forward."