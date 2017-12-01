Ironman legend heads to New Zealand to support women for triathlon

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:23

Julie Moss is a name that will forever be etched into IRONMAN history, through her incredible determination to reach the finish line at the Kona IRONMAN World Championships in 1982.

Taking part for the first time and collapsing in sight of the finish when leading, few might have thought that her painful and yet fiercely determined crawl to the finish line would resonate as it did, but in the days before the internet and social media, it went viral through mainstream media coverage.

Moss would go on to a decorated career in the sport, and for 35 years has continued to be that pioneer and trailblazer, and in March next year will line up at Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand, with her visit supporting the Women For Tri campaign, with organisers looking to increase female participation in Taupo.

The visit of Moss to New Zealand does however in some ways have a disappointing day at Kona last October to thank.

"The idea to race the 2018 Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand came to me on my 59th birthday, the day after the IRONMAN World Champs in Kona. My race in Kona ended before the marathon. My quest for a fairy tale ending to 35 years of racing, a bookend finish to my 1982 beginning, ended in T2 with a DNF.

"I knew when I woke up next morning that the dream race I’d trained for was still inside me and needed to come out, and the sooner the better. I started looking at the calendar for an early season race.

"When I scrolled down to IRONMAN New Zealand I just knew that was the perfect redemption race. When I reached out to organisers and learned that they were launching Women For Tri, it felt like the stars aligned and I was destined to return."

Women For Tri, a programme of The IRONMAN Foundation launched by IRONMAN and Life Time Fitness in 2015, is a globally diverse group of women united in a common goal; to encourage other women to embrace the sport of triathlon. They are a community empowering women to dream big, audacious goals because of what triathlon adds to their lives versus the barriers or challenges it may present.

How perfect then that Moss will be amongst those to support Women For Tri in March next year.

"Representing Women For Tri is a no brainer, it’s a wonderful opportunity to give back to the sport that has impacted on my life in such a positive way. An opportunity to join with the women of New Zealand as they come together and to celebrate breaking barriers and surpassing their expectations through triathlon.

"Being part of Women For Tri at Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN Taupo is an opportunity to create meaningful interactions and friendships while building a sustainable, supportive community. Women for Tri invites women of all ages, sizes, experience levels, and backgrounds to re-imagine their potential."

Moss has fond memories of her previous visits to New Zealand.

"My first visit was to Lake Wanaka for NBC's Survival of the Fittest, a made-for-TV contest pitting men and women against one another in harrowing outdoors-related events like rappelling and navigating an aerial obstacle course.

"My next visit was to Auckland for the 1986 IRONMAN New Zealand in Auckland. Amongst the highlights of that trip were entering a cream bun eating contest, driving a Jeep with my name painted on the side, meeting the amazing Erin Baker then placing second to her in the women’s race.

"In 2003 I returned and raced Lake Taupo for the first time. I was mourning the recent death of my mum, so Taupo was a place to regroup and reboot and heal my heart.

"Highlights included swimming the point to point Across Lake Taupo Swim and staying with my host family, Dave Fraser and Red Foden. And I was reacquainted with my beloved cream buns at a milk bar, located near the turnaround of the bike course!"

Beyond her work during the week leading up to race day with Women For Tri, Moss will keep her goals and focus simple on race day, one that she will share with son Mats who will race in the 70.3 event on the same day, as he has already qualified for Kona in 2018.

"I simply need to let the race I trained all of 2017 for, come out. I allowed myself the hard-earned luxury of focusing on a finite goal in Kona and when I fell too far off the mark I lost my will to fight for the finish line. In Taupo I will focus on the finish line not the finish time.

"It’s hard to accurately describe the feeling of racing with my son. It’s such a mix of emotions, talk about a dream come true. I will say as a mum it’s easier to race an IRONMAN rather than spectate when it comes to watching your kid race.

The predominant message of Women For Tri is to dream big, audacious dreams, something that fits well with the indomitable Moss.

"In 1982 I was 23, and dared to dream of the IRONMAN even though I had no serious competitive experience in sport, I jumped fearlessly into the deep end. I never dreamed I’d be leading the race, but I also never doubted that I’d find a way to get to the finish line.

"That naive combination turned out to be the perfect attitude going into my first IRONMAN. No expectation, coupled with no fear of failure.

"In the final miles when I reached the limits of my physical abilities I discovered an untapped reservoir of will and determination. When my body gave out my spirit took flight. I think that’s what moved people so deeply when they watched the Wide World of Sports coverage, they were witnessing the human spirit triumph over the physical. The simple act of getting up when you fall defines who you are.

"Not everyone can be a champion, but anyone can find the spirit of the champion within. I have tried to live my life from that place of fearlessly pursuing my dreams. I haven’t always been able to do it and sometimes it’s taken me awhile to pick myself up when I’ve fallen flat. My life was shaped, not by the fall but by the getting up and putting one foot in front the other while never doubting I’d get to the finish.

"I just can’t wait to get back to Taupo and share the magic of IRONMAN New Zealand, with so many incredible triathletes. I can’t wait to help Women For Tri in New Zealand, and of course dive into a cream bun with Mats!"

For more on Women For Tri, CLICK HERE: http://www.womenfortri.com/