Wellington Blaze continue strong T20 form

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 18:25

The Wellington Blaze have beaten the Otago Sparks by eight wickets this afternoon to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

After the home side won the toss and chose to bat, the Blaze continued their strong opening overs’ form as Dee Doughty claimed a week in each of her first two overs. The excellent fielding that defined their opening round victories also continued as Jess Kerr and Rachel Priest combined to run out the Sparks’ captain, Suzie Bates.

While Jess Kerr was miserly, going for just seven runs off her four overs, it was sister Amelia who claimed the wickets. She took three through the middle order as the Sparks built partnerships around a fine innings from Beth Langston (42-). With their 20 overs up, the Sparks finished on 91.

With a top three of Rachel Priest, Sophie Devine, and Lucy Doolan, defending that was always going to be a tall order for the home side, and so it proved. Priest and the returning Devine hit 55 in a rapid opening stand, with Sophie going on to reach 50 before falling with the scores tied.

The 8-wicket win a perfect start to a weekend which sees the teams play two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day matches over the next two days.

The Wellington Blaze squad for the weekend is:

Liz Perry (Captain)

Wheturangi Charteris

Sophie Devine

Deanna Doughty

Lucy Doolan

Rachel Priest

Amelia Kerr

Jess Kerr

Caitlin King

Suzie McDonald

Jess McFadyen

Eimear Richardson

Fran Wilson