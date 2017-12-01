Kiwi Ferns ready for World Cup final challenge

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 18:30

Kiwi Ferns Coach Tony Benson has named his side for tomorrow’s 3.45pm (AEST) Women’s Rugby League World Cup blockbuster final against the Jillaroos at Suncorp Stadium.

Captain Laura Mariu will hang up her boots for the last time after playing in her fifth World Cup final tomorrow, before retiring from international rugby league.

Mariu is hopeful she can bring her 17-year Kiwi Ferns career to a close lifting the Cup one more time.

"To say it will be a special moment is an understatement

"Our team is ready to get out there and put it all on the field. We have so many people to thank for the masses of support we have received this year and in the lead up to this World Cup - we just hope to make them all proud," she says.

Veteran teammate and top try-scorer (11 tries) of the Women’s World Cup after pool play, Honey Hireme, will start on the wing with Women’s Player of the Tournament, Teuila Fotu-Moala, in the number 11 jersey.

Benson says selecting the team to play in the final was no easy task.

"Based on the performance of all 24 players in the squad during this World Cup, selecting this team has been the toughest decision so far,"

"I’m excited about the team we’ve put forward and I’m confident it fits the game we need to play against Australia," he says.

The experience of winning the World Cup with this team, Benson says "would mean the world to me and make all the sacrifices the ladies have made worth it."

A win for the New Zealand Women’s Rugby League team would see them secure their fourth World Cup title since their win at the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 2000.

The women’s final which will take place prior to the men’s final at Suncorp Stadium, will be live on Sky Sport in New Zealand and 7 Mate in Australia from 3.15pm AEST.

Women’s Rugby League World Cup Final

Kiwi Ferns v Jillaroos

December 2, 3.45pm (AEST)

Brisbane Stadium, Australia

1 - Apii Nicholls-Pualau

2 - Atawhai Tupaea

3 - Maitua Feterika

4 - Shontelle Woodman

5 - Honey Hireme

6 - Raecene McGregor

7 - Kimiora Nati

8 - Lilieta Maumau

9 - Krystal Rota

10 - Aieshaleigh Smalley

11- Teuila Fotu-Moala

12 - Hilda Peters

13 - Laura Mariu (Captain)

14 - Nita Maynard

15 - Krystal Murray

16 - Ngatokotoru Arakua

17 - Amber Kani

18 - Georgia Hale

19 - Louisa Gago