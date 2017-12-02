Kiwis beaten in quarters by Australia

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 11:10

New Zealand has fallen in the quarter-finals of the 2017 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship at Marseille losing to fourth seeds Australia 1-2.

The late evening contest in France started well for the Kiwis with Paul Coll winning a marathon battle in one hour 37 minutes over top 20 ranked Ryan Cuskelly 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9 to give the Kiwis the lead.

However the contest between each nation’s No.3 ranked player saw Zac Alexander from Australia too strong, winning in straight games 11-4, 11-6 12-10 over Wellington’s Evan Williams.

Coming down to the conclusive match Campbell Grayson from Auckland ranked at 37 took on top 20 player Cameron Pilley. The Australian was too good from the outset winning 11-3, 11-8 11-9 in 49 minutes to seal the victory.

Sixth seeds New Zealand will now take part in a top-eight playoff contest to decide their final placing at the 24-nation tournament. The last time New Zealand made the top eight at the men’s world champs was in 1995 when they finished seventh.