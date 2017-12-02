Cachopa to lead Aces in Ford Trophy opener

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 09:56

Craig Cachopa will lead the Auckland Aces as they head down to Pukekura Park to take on the Central Stags in the opening round of the Ford Trophy this Sunday.

Coming off the back of three Plunket Shield wins, confidence is high in the Auckland camp, something Cachopa is looking to capitalise on.

"The boys are feeling good, winning always helps," Cachopa says.

"We have an exciting group for the white ball campaign, it’s an enjoyable time of year with three Ford Trophy matches this side of Christmas before the T20 stuff gets going.

"We know the Stags will pose a real challenge, especially at home. They have some dynamic batsmen in their ranks as well as a strong, varied bowling attack. We will just need to stick to our plans and I’m confident we can get the result," he says.

Over the past couple of days, the Aces had the chance to test their skills against a visiting Hobart Hurricanes side in a couple of Twenty20 practice matches, something Coach Mark O’Donnell says was "sound preparation" for what lies ahead.

"The mindset now changes from red ball to white ball. The games against Hobart were a good opportunity for the boys to start thinking that way. The mood is good in the camp as we embark on our Ford Trophy campaign," O’Donnell says.

The Aces take on the Stags this Sunday at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth with the first ball at 11am.

MATCH DETAILS:

Central Stags v Auckland Aces

Sunday 3 December

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

11am

Auckland Aces

Craig Cachopa (c)

Mark Chapman

Danru Ferns

Michael Guptill-Bunce

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Mitchell McClenaghan

Matt McEwan

Colin Munro

Tarun Nethula

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips