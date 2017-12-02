Firebirds take new-look squad in to Ford Trophy opener

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 08:14

After a strong start to the season in the Plunket Shield, the Wellington Firebirds’ first Ford Trophy side of the summer features a number of new faces.

The team to play Northern Districts for the reinstated ADG Roberts Trophy at Whangarei’s Cobham Oval on Sunday 3rd December is:

Hamish Bennett (Captain)

Michael Bracewell

Devon Conway

Hamish Marshall

Iain McPeake

Stephen Murdoch

Malcolm Nofal

Matt Taylor

Logan van Beek

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock

Peter Younghusband

Hamish Bennett will lead the Firebirds for the first time with Hamish Marshall joining the side ahead of the Burger King Super Smash where he’ll take over the captaincy. Marshall stepped down from First- Class cricket last season but he has recently been in action with the CricHQ Wellington A side.

Among familiar Firebirds like Luke Woodcock and Stephen Murdoch are four players in line to make their Ford Trophy debuts for Wellington; Michael Bracewell, Logan van Beek (who have both been involved in Plunket Shield cricket this season), Malcolm Nofal, and wicketkeeper Devon Conway.

A notable omission from the Firebirds is recently-announced Warwickshire captain, Jeetan Patel. A veteran of 81 One-Day matches for Wellington, Patel is taking a well-earned break during the Ford Trophy.

The match starts at 11.00am on Sunday 24 December, livescoring is available via nzc.nz