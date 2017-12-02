Southern look to shake away blues

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 19:34

Neither team taking part in the National Women’s League preliminary final on Sunday has much playoff experience to draw upon as Southern United has never made it this far while the last time Auckland did so was five years ago.

It’s therefore somewhat of a trip into the unknown for both but Southern, having already achieved a first by reaching this point, will need to tick off another milestone if they are to progress as they are yet to win in the North Island this season.

They have won three of their six matches in what is already a hugely memorable season - all of those victories coming against fellow top-four sides - but have triumphed just once on the road and that was in the South Island derby against defending champions Canterbury United Pride.

The challenge of travelling north for the preliminary final is therefore a sizeable one, despite the fact Southern have already proven they can beat Auckland with a shock 3-2 success on the opening day.

To shake off their away day blues, coach Terry Parle has chosen to make some adjustments to his team’s preparations, deciding to travel up on the day of the game rather than staying overnight.

"I’m a great believer in best practice. You travel up the night before, you get settled in and then you go and play," he says.

"But it hasn’t worked for us. We travelled up on the day when we played Canterbury and played our best game of the season."

After seasons of struggle that had brought just one win in their entire history, Southern turned over a new leaf this season and were proudly sitting at the top of the table after five rounds thanks to upset wins over Auckland, Canterbury and Northern. But their momentum was then interrupted by the bye and they returned to action with their worst showing so far, a disappointing 6-2 loss to 2016 runners-up Capital.

Strangely, they also failed to beat the only other two sides to miss out on the playoffs, losing to Central and drawing with WaiBOP. It therefore appears they are at their best when raising their game to meet high-quality opposition so facing a side of Auckland’s class may actually work in their favour.

Of that opinion is striker Renee Bacon, one of the few Southern players with experience of games of this magnitude after making the playoffs with previous team Capital.

"I think it will be tough and they’ll come out fighting," she says. "But so will we after the big upset that happened to us on the weekend and I think the girls will bring their A-game. We’re so excited and are really looking forward to the game - we want to show everyone we can make it to the final and make Southern proud."

The visitors will be boosted by the return of inspirational captain Elise Mamanu-Gray, who missed the Capital match as she was making her debut for the Football Ferns in Thailand. They also possess the player who has just been named the most valuable in the league, English import Eleanor Isaac, but Auckland have no shortage of quality themselves with Stephanie Skilton, Elizabeth Anton, Hannah Blake and Grace Jale all returning from Ferns duty.

Auckland can also turn to the likes of Tayla O’Brien, Megan Robertson and Jacqui Hand, who all scored in the last-gasp 3-2 win over 2015 champions Northern that earned a berth in the preliminary final. Coach Gemma Lewis therefore has a welcome selection headache on her hands as her side approaches the region’s biggest match since 2012.

"The Ferns players got selected to that level for a reason so it will be great to have them back," she says.

"But, to be honest, all our players stepped up and put on great performances over the last two games. So everyone is fighting for a position and there’s going to be some hard decisions to be made. But it’s great to have that problem."

Lewis does not believe the 3-2 defeat to Southern all those weeks ago will have much bearing on tomorrow’s outcome as Auckland have made some significant strides since then.

"Over the seven rounds, we have come to know the players’ capabilities more and where our strengths lie. The girls have improved in their roles and responsibilities and understanding how we want to play and what we want to achieve," she says.

"So having had that space of time between the first game and this game, we’ll hopefully be able to show a lot of improvements."

On offer to the winner of the preliminary final is a place in the grand final against Canterbury United Pride, to be played at English Park in Christchurch on Sunday 10 December.

Please find attached audio from interviews with Auckland coach Gemma Lewis and Southern United striker Renee Bacon.

National Women’s League Preliminary Final

Auckland Football Federation vs Southern United

Keith Hay Park, Auckland

Sunday 3 December, 1.30pm

#NWL #AFFvSTH

Referee: D Stevens

Assistant Referees: H Simons, B Baker

Fourth Official: W McNeely

Auckland: 1. Nadia Olla (GK), 2. Georgia Brown, 3. Elizabeth Anton, 5. Kate Carlton, 6. Nicole Mettam, 7. Tayla O’Brien, 8. Grace Jale, 9. Stephanie Skilton (c), 10. Hannah Blake, 11. Jacqui Hand, 12. Maisy Dewell, 14. Britney Cunningham-Lee, 16. Brooke Wylie, 19. Ally Toailoa, 20. Erinna Wong, 21. Megan Robertson

Coach: Gemma Lewis

Southern United: 1. Tessa Nicol (GK), 2. Sophie Dijkstra, 3. Coral Seath, 4. Kelsey Kennard, 5. Kirsty Hayr, 6. Emily Morrison, 7. Renee Bacon, 9. Shontelle Smith, 11. Mikaela Hunt, 12. Eleanor Isaac, 14. Lara Wall, 16. Mackenzie Falco, 19. Holly Johnstone, 23. Elise Mamanu-Gray (c), 26. Laura Wallis

Coach: Terry Parle