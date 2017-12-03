Danyon Drake ruled out with dislocated shoulder

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 15:11

Auckland City FC a have suffered an injury blow with goalkeeper Danyon Drake ruled out of the FIFA Club World Cup with a dislocated shoulder.

Drake sustained the blow during training and is likely to undergo surgery on what has been a longstanding injury.

"I'm gutted by whats happened. I just went to take off on my left hand side and the ball was close to my body and I've landed on my shoulder and its popped out.

"Its not the way I wanted this to go but its all part of football and part of the journey.

"I dislocated my shoulder three seasons ago on debut for WaiBOP United in the ISPS Handa Premiership and I made a comeback but its been a recurring issue ever since.

"Potentially this is a blessing in disguise but at the same time I'm disappointed with the outcome," Drake said.

Drake's injury means back-up keeper Cameron Brown will be brought into the squad as cover for what will be his first Club World Cup experience pending clearance by FIFA.

Brown was a stand-out for Auckland City FC's National Youth League team in their 1-0 win over Eastern Suburbs AFC with just ten men at Bill McKinlay Park yesterday.

But that experience is a long way from the rarified atmosphere of a Club World Cup.

Drake says he and the rest of his Navy Blues team-mates will help guide the Brown and fellow goalkeeper Conor Tracey every way they can.

"The most important thing for me is to support other people and give them the best opportunity to help the team especially now with the football we've been playing.

"This is my third Club World Cup and when I started I had Jacob Spoonley supporting me and making sure I learned and soaked everything up.

"I can relate to Conor and Cameron as goalkeepers and will help them out but a lot of boys in the squad are capable of doing that and will do that for them," Drake said.

Drake has made 12 senior appearances for the Navy Blues and featured in Central United's ISPS Handa Chatham Cup final defeat to Onehunga Sports back in September.

Team doctor Craig Panther confirmed Drake's injury would require a lengthy recovery period.

"We've known all along that at some point Danyon would need to have this fixed surgically and as with any of these things its about finding a window for that to happen because its a six month recovery.

"Football being season upon season, summer and winter, means finding that window can be difficult and so its presented itself now.

"He has recovered from previous episodes reasonably well but this puts him out of contention for the first game. Beyond that its a great unknown. What it means is Danyon's out of the tournament from a playing perspective but he will stay with the team," he said.