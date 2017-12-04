Kiwis finish sixth at Men's Squash Champs

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 06:28

The New Zealand men’s squash team have finished sixth at the WSF World Team Championships in Marseille, after losing to hosts France 1-2 this morning.

Paul Coll started the tie well with another lengthy match, this time beating Grégoire Marche 11-9. 7-11 11-9 11-8 to give the Kiwis a hint of an upset.

However top 40 ranked Mathieu Castagnet accounted for Auckland’s Campbell Grayson 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in 45 minutes and Lucas Serme beat Evan Williams (Wellington) 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 to secure fifth place for the home nation.

The result means the Kiwis maintained their sixth seeding at the tournament.

Egypt defeated England to win the overall title.

Coll and Grayson now head to the World Championships in Manchester, England to be held 10-17 December. Coll will be the eighth seed. In the women’s draw Joelle King is the ninth seed.