Teretonga serves up superb motor racing

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 22:44

Teretonga Park in Invercargill served up another great day of motor racing action on Sunday. The meeting, presented by Downer, saw seven different classes in action.

In the South Island Formula 1600 races Bailey Paterson of Christchurch won the round from Kurt Peterson of Auckland and Robert Toshach of Christchurch after two of the frontrunners tangled in the last race. Paterson had won the first when he pipped Riverton driver Ethan Anderson on the line to win by .030 of a second. The second ended under a safety car with Anderson winning from Paterson with Jordan Michels third. In the final race Southlanders Michels and Anderson clashed, ending both their races with Josh Bethune of Auckland taking the win from Paterson.

Sam Wallace of Christchurch crossed the line in the lead of all three Pro 7 Saloon races only to incur a ten second penalty in the first which dropped him to fourth. However he still did enough to win the round from fellow Cantabrians Hunter Rowland and Toby Marsh.

Paul Clarke of Mosgiel just managed to head off Corey Ross by one point to win the round in the Pre 65 Saloons with Wayne Tuffley of Invercargill third. Just three points separated the three Ford Mustang drivers after three races.

Dion Dawson of Invercargill in a Saker GT won the first two Noel McIntyre Drainage Clubmans Saloon races from Brian Scott of Dunedin in a C5 Corvette. However Scott did not start the class race and Dawson retired, leaving victory to his brother Kyle Dawson in a Nissan Skyline. Kyle also won Class 4 while other class winners were Todd Blackmun in Class 1 (Star Car), Bradley Dawson - Class 2 (Toyota Trueno), and Dave McLean of Gore - Class 3 in his Honda Integra. Dion Dawson returned to win the Flying Farewell but it was Kyle Dawson who was the overall winner on the day from Jeremy Dawson (Chev Camaro) and Blackmun.

Ed Harrison was the man to beat in his Toyota Levin in the first appearance of 2K Cup cars at Teretonga. Harrison won all four races including a 30 minute Enduro to win the round from Mark Tily of Dunedin (Toyota Celica) and Gav Thompson of Rangiora (Toyota MR2).

Former New Zealand Champion Blair Sutherland of Alexandra made a winning return to the NZ Six Saloon class to win all three races and the round from fellow Commodore drivers Alvin Frew of Waikouaiti and Josh Hack of Alexandra. While the Mini 7 races featured small fields the racing was good with Doug Drake of Christchurch winning all three.

The next meeting at Teretonga Park is the Speedworks Events Motorsport NZ Championship meeting from 19-21 January.