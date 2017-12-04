NZ Long Drive Golf Team gain support for clash with Australia

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 16:38

The New Zealand Long Drive Golf team, the Long Blacks are growing in stature and support and gaining funding as they prepare for their December 15 Trans-Tasman clash against Australia at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club in Sydney.

The Long Blacks have secured the backing of Gevir - Renewed by Nature as their foundation sponsor for the New Zealand team and IGANZ (International Golf Associates New Zealand) assisting with the sport's future.

Gevir produces a health supplement which will assist the Kiwi Long Drivers with recuperation from the rigours of their sport. It is a sustainable New Zealand product and has produced its diverse natural supplements, since 1990. The family-owned business has continued to strive for the highest quality natural deer velvet.

With any high-performance sport and team, there are heavy demands placed on the body to compete and perform at the very top level, Gevir gives Strength

The demands of the athletes from continued training to travelling abroad to compete at the highest level, the body needs to be at its best without the effects of illness, Gevir Protects.

When performing at such a high level where every cell in the body is required to give everything, injury can occur, when it does all any athlete wants is to be back on the course playing, Gevir Restores.

"We believe the sport of Long Drive has a huge future in New Zealand and with Gevir we see the NZ team consistently delivering top results. This is a significant partnership that we believe will support the growth of NZLG and Gevir into the future" Gevir CEO, Josh Buckman.

The New Zealand team to take on Australia for the first international long drive golf Trans-Tasman Challenge is; Alan Stroud - Takapuna Golf Course (Auckland), Alex Lunn - Morrinsville Golf Club, Chase Mckeown - Akarana Golf Club (Auckland), Dan Crook (Captain) - Omanu Golf Club (Mt Maunganui), Gareth Campbell - Takapuna Golf Course, Iain Dick - St Andrews Golf Course (Hamilton), Kris Gundersen - Whakatane Golf Club, Mike Schofield - Pupuke Golf Club (Auckland), Paul West - Pupuke Golf Club, Ronnie Clark - Cape Kidnappers (Hawk Bay), Sam Jones - Manaia (Tarankai), Shaun Rolston - Ferrymead Golf Club (Christchurch) and Shiv Sabherwal - Windross Farm Golf Club (Auckland), Adam Taylor (Auckland).

Lunn, Dick and Mckeown all took part in the recent International Long Drive Invitational in Auckland with good results.

Jones won the New Zealand champs earlier this year and is on a scholarship at the University of West Georgia in the United States. Jones represented New Zealand at the world long drive champs in Oklahoma in September.

The format for the Trans-Taman Challenge is 6 x 2 ball matches in the afternoon. Then 12 x singles match in the early evening. There will be the longest drive of the day too.

The Trans-Tasman Long Drive Challenge is another step in the plan for more Long Drive events around the Pacific Rim, especially after the Long Drive Invitational saw 12 nations represented and more players keen to play in the future.