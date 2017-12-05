Paul Coll rises to another career high in world rankings

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 08:16

New Zealand squash pro, Paul Coll has risen a place in the latest PSA rankings to a career-high ranking of No.8 in the world.

The 25-year-old has continued his good form of late and very rarely loses to anyone ranked lower than him. He also pushed world No.1 Gregory Gaultier of France to a lengthy five games in a tournament last month.

In the women’s rankings the Waikato’s Joelle King remains at No.9 in the world.

Both players will take part in their respective draws at the world championships in Manchester 10-17 December.

Eighth seed Coll faces Frenchman Gregoire Marche in the first round. Coll defeated Marche in the world team champs earlier this week.

The Greymouth athlete has a potentially good draw through to the quarter-finals where he could meet the top seed Gaultier in the 64-player draw.

Also in the men’s section is Auckland’s Campbell Grayson who plays a qualifier in the first round.

In the women’s competition King is ninth seed and set to face a qualifier in the first round of the main draw with a possible clash against the seventh seed Sarah-Jane Perry (England) in the second round of the 32-player draw.