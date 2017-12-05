Andrew Fraser brings international experience to NZ Rugby League Board

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 09:15

After seven years as an appointed director, Jennifer Rolfe is stepping down from the New Zealand Rugby League Board. She will be replaced by experienced director, Australian based Andrew Fraser. Previously Head of Strategy and Investment at the NRL, Fraser is currently a director of the Rugby League World Cup.

Fraser serves as a director on a diverse range of other bodies, including Sunsuper a top ten Australian superannuation fund, where he is Chairman of the Investment Committee. His other current directorships include the Major Projects Advisory Board of the Whitsunday Regional Council and the Hear and Say Centre. He is an independent member of Griffith University’s Finance, Risk and Resources Committee and joined the University Council in November 2017.

Fraser has served as a Commissioner on the board of the Australian Sports Commission, was an elected member of the Queensland Government and served as a Minister in a range of portfolios including Sport, Local Government, Economic Development, Trade and the Treasury.

A graduate of Griffith University, he has degrees in Commerce and Law with First Class Honours and received the University Medal.

Reon Edwards, chairman of the NZRL Board said, "Jen has been an outstanding contributor to our Board. Her knowledge and passion for communications and marketing has provided support for our commercial team since she started in 2011. We wish her every success."

Of Fraser’s appointment Edwards said "We are extremely fortunate to be able to fill the vacancy with someone who brings a huge amount of knowledge and passion for the game to the board table.

"In addition to Andrew’s years of involvement through the NRL, he also provides experience in governance, political savvy and an understanding of law and commerce."

Fraser said, "Rugby League is a force for good - it does so many great things that often go unseen and unheard in communities.

"I am eager to give back to the game and the game in New Zealand is well placed to grow - on the field and off the field."

Rolfe will complete her duties at the last board meeting of the year on December 6, Fraser's appointment will take effect on December 7.

New Zealand Rugby League Board: Reon Edwards (Chair), Hugh Martyn (Vice-Chair), Elizabeth Richards, John Bishop, Tawera Nikau, Bill McEntee, Andrew Fraser.