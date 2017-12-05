Surrey star joins Aces for BK Super Smash

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 09:52

The Auckland Aces are pleased to announce all-rounder Sam Curran will be joining their ranks for the upcoming Burger King Super Smash season.

Curran hails from Surrey County and has been involved with the England Lions team. He offers a left-arm pace option and is an explosive middle order bat.

"I’m delighted to have signed with the Auckland Aces, it’s a great opportunity for me to play in a different part of the world and get experience in these kinds of places. I’m hoping I can contribute to another successful year for the Aces in the Burger King Super Smash," Curran says.

The left-armer will no doubt be looking to emulate the success of Auckland’s import last year - Tymal Mills. Following the Super Smash, Mills went on to play in both the Big Bash and IPL.

Auckland Aces skipper Craig Cachopa is "absolutely thrilled" to have Curran joining the fold.

"Sam is a young, passionate and extremely talented player who will add immense value to our side," Cachopa says.

"His ability to bowl in the power play and at the death gives us flexibility and we know we can count on his calmness under pressure as he has performed so well in the NatWest Blast for Surrey."

Cachopa can also remember coming up against Curran when the Aces skipper was playing in the UK.

"I played against Sam for the first time four years ago in a second team fixture at Horsham CC. We all knew then that this fifteen-year-old was going to become something special with bat and ball!"

"We look forward to welcoming him into Auckland and the Aces environment. We’re a young, talented squad and I know he will do well for us and enjoy his time in New Zealand."

Curran comes from strong cricketing pedigree - his father was former Zimbabwean cricketer Kevin Curran while older brother Tom also plays at Surrey.

He is due to arrive in Auckland on Thursday and will be available for selection for the Aces first game against the Central Stags on December 13 at Eden Park Outer Oval.