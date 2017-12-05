Worker, Milne return for Central Stags

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 11:45

The Central Stags have been rocket-boosted for tomorrow’s round two Ford Trophy clash against Northern Districts with the return of BLACKCAPS Adam Milne and George Worker.

Prolific top order star Worker comes into the squad for his first white-ball match for the team this season after having been released from the BLACKCAPS Test squad, while fast bowler Milne returns after recovering from stiffness in his lower back that led to him being replaced by Firebird Hamish Bennett in the New Zealand A squad that played the West Indies in a warm-up match last week.

The Central Stags have named a squad of 13 to play ND in Whangarei, 12th man and Manawatu seamer Navin Patel the only omission from the twelve that lost to the Auckland Aces on Sunday.

Central Stags Head Coach Heinrich Malan said the return of two of the team’s leading stars was timely as the Stags look to bounce back quickly from a shock loss at home in the opening round.

"We came up against a very good side first-up but were disappointed not to have continued our strong recent results against them," said Malan.

"Now it’s time for us to show that we are also one of the best sides in the 50-over format in New Zealand."

With five current or previous BLACKCAPS named in the squad and a strong contingent of quality allrounders, the Stags expect to be highly competitive against ND at their Northland base.

Milne comes into the squad requiring just seven more victims to achieve 100 List A career wickets, while Worker has scored eight Ford Trophy centuries and 13 Ford Trophy half centuries for the Central Stags alone and requires just 60 runs to reach 4000 List A runs in his overall career for all teams.

The match will begin at 11am tomorrow with livescoring at www.nzc.nz and updates on Central Stags social media channels.

Central Stags to play Northern Districts at Cobham Oval, Whangarei Wednesday 6 December 2017

Will Young (c) - Taranaki

George Worker - Manawatu

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Jesse Ryder - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Dane Cleaver - Manawatu

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - Manawatu

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

Bevan Small - Manawatu

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay