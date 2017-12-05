Tom to come home for Super Shot event

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:15

Timaru is set to welcome home Tom Walsh for the opening event of a major athletics series.

The Timaru Super Shot, taking place at the Caroline Bay Soundshell on March 14 2018, is the first event in the innovative 2018 Athletics New Zealand International Series.

Headlined by World Champion Tom Walsh, the innovative spectator friendly events that make up the series promise to deliver action and excitement to spectators

The series begins with a new event, the Timaru Super Shot, which sees Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill taking on some of the best throwers in the world within a special arena set up in the amphitheatre of the Caroline Bay Soundshell on Timaru's waterfront.

Thousands of South Canterbury fans are expected to attend the gold coin event, watching their hometown hero in action against elite international competitors in a unique venue that gets you right into the action.

Timaru District Mayor, Damon Odey, said that securing a major national sporting event was an awesome opportunity for Timaru.

"We thought, what better way to celebrate this town’s World Champion than to enable the people of Timaru see him doing what he does best.

"This promises to be a family friendly, fun and entertaining event, and something that Timaru has never seen before.

"Caroline Bay is a incredible asset to Timaru, and it’s great to see its resurgence as a place for large scale events, and events like this put us on a national, if not international stage. We’re hoping the whole community comes out to support this great new event."

The 2018 Athletics New Zealand International Series is also taking place in Auckland, Christchurch and Whanganui.

Tom Walsh said that coming home to Timaru, and showing the other competitors the incredible scenery around the region, will be the highlight of the series for him.

"Most of the season we're living out of hotel rooms competing in Europe and North America so having the chance to show what we can do in front of kiwis is always a highlight," said Tom.

"l'm particularly excited to host some of the world's best throwers in my hometown of Timaru hopefully the locals will turn out in big numbers to watch us go at it!"

For more information about these events, visit www.athletics.org.nz/international