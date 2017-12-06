Breakers making adjustments for Thursday night's match

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 08:29

The SKYCITY Breakers are not a team known to panic or ride the highs and lows of the season quite as the media and fans do, and this week is no exception as they prepare to host Brisbane on Thursday night at Spark Arena.

The reason for the angst amongst some is the two-game losing run (against second placed Perth and Brisbane on the road), that on the back of a nine-game winning run to take the team to the top of the table.

One week the team is going to win the lot, the next they are going to miss the playoffs - just as well Head Coach Paul Henare keeps counsel closer to home when it comes to how the team reacts week on week in the hugely competitive NBL.

"As a team and as a club that has always been one of our strengths, we don’t get too excited about the wins and we don’t get too down about the losses. Our focus is on performance each week and what areas we need to make adjustments in, how can we improve and get better - that happens regardless of whether we have won or lost a game."

Henare is confident his team remains on track, as their position on top of the NBL ladder would suggest, and has had them working on making the necessary improvements to take on the Bullets at Spark this Thursday night.

"When you have such a good run and then lose a couple of games we are going to get questions, I understand that. But Perth and Brisbane changed things up defensively and we have some learnings from those two games. It has taken us out of our rhythm a little and we have some adjustments there. And the break may have had an impact as well, so we are making some minor improvements ahead of Thursday, finding ways to play to our strengths while teams change things up against us, we will go through this a few times in the season.

"Our mindset needs to change a little bit with the likes of Perth and Brisbane throwing quite a bit of zone against us. We need to figure out ways to stay on the front foot and capitalize on the space that a zone defence can create for you. It is something we are focused on as we are just not putting enough points on the board these past two games, and that is having a flow on effect into our defence as well."

Henare is also not at all concerned about Kirk Penney’s rare off night against Brisbane, and has complete confidence in his seasoned world class shooter.

"No one around here is getting worried about Kirk Penney, he has hardly had any basketball this past month with all that he has had going on in his life. He is disappointed sure, he has high standards and will want to get points on the board on Thursday night, but we have complete faith in Kirk Penney, he is world class and it won’t be long before he clicks back into gear."

Thursday night sees all bronze tickets on sale for just $10 as the club encourages work places to celebrate the end of the year with a night out at the SKYCITY Breakers, tip off 7:30 at Spark Arena.