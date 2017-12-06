Russian Olympic Committee faces range of sanctions

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 08:50

The New Zealand Olympic Committee says the comprehensive range of sanctions delivered by the IOC Executive Board today sends a strong message in support of a level playing field for all athletes and the integrity of the Olympic Games.

The level of systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system by Russia, particularly during the Sochi Olympic Winter Games, was unprecedented.

The sanctions announced today respond to this attack and, among other things, include the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee with immediate effect.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee also supports the opportunity for clean athletes from Russia, invited under strict conditions, to participate in the games under the Olympic flag as "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)".

The New Zealand Olympic Committee says New Zealand athletes have the right to to compete on a clean field of play and are proud to do so.

Today's decision is a strong message in support of clean athletes, the ongoing strengthening of the international doping system and the integrity of Olympic Movement.

The full IOC EB decision and IOC Press Release can be found at www.olympic.org.