No ASB Classic for injured Erakovic

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 18:04

Due to injury, New Zealand’s number one tennis player Marina Erakovic will watch the ASB Classic from the side line next year. An ongoing back injury will instead see our top female player spend the summer rehabilitating and relaxing at the beach.

"With great regret, I confirm that I will not be able to compete at the 2018 ASB Classic and Australian Open. Unfortunately, due to an ongoing injury with my back, I need more rehabilitation and recovery time. As a result, my return to competition is still uncertain and I will be applying for a protected ranking.

Considering this outcome, I have decided to take full advantage of my first ever summer break in New Zealand by exchanging my tennis shoes for my jandals and finally getting to see some of these beautiful Kiwi beaches. This means you will not be seeing me at the ASB Classic in any capacity, so I want to take this opportunity to wish the tournament another very successful summer of tennis."

Tournament Director, Karl Budge says, Erakovic has played a huge part in NZ tennis and she will be missed at the tournament.

"It is such a shame for Marina, her fans and obviously for the ASB Classic as we would have loved to see Marina on court. She has led Women’s tennis in this country for a decade and will be a strange feeling starting a week without our kiwi number one in the draw.

We wish her all the best for a speedy recovery and hope to see her back out on court as soon as possible."

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 1st to 6th followed by the men’s tournament from January 8th to 13th. Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketek. You can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.