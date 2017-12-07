Footballers in NZ 'overwhelmingly positive'

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 13:55

New Zealand Football is delighted with the results of a recent participant survey - an initiative run by Sport NZ designed to help National Sporting Organisations, and Sport NZ, better understand their participants’ needs and wants from their current experience direct from the participant.

Four key measures provided the headline indicator of current member experience for participants playing Football in New Zealand.

- Satisfaction - 90% of members surveyed were satisfied or more than satisfied with the overall experience at their club.

- Friendly and Welcoming - 96% were satisfied or more than satisfied with the statement that their club is friendly and welcoming.

- Likelihood to Re-join - 80% are likely to re-join their club next season.

- Quality of Coaches or Instructors - 90% were satisfied or more than satisfied with the quality of their coaches or instructors.

New Zealand Football CEO, Andy Martin, said the survey results were very encouraging coming direct from the football community.

"These results are confirmation of the great work that New Zealand Football, the Federations and the Clubs are doing around the country," he said.

"We went past 150,000 registered footballers in 2017 and are pleased that as one of the largest (and growing) community sports in New Zealand, the quality of their experience has not only continued but improved."

Martin said the fact that 90 percent of members were either satisfied or more than satisfied with their experience at their club was hugely significant.

"This is uncensored feedback from our participants. To have such a high percentage of people giving us very positive feedback about their experience is a result of the considerable time and effort put in by the wider football community to make it one of the leading participation sports in the country.

"We are encouraged by these results. Our goal is to build on the participants’ experience and have more Kiwis playing and loving football."

The results from the 2017 Voice of Participant (VoP) survey were significant for a number of reasons;

New Zealand Football had their highest number of respondents - 8,937 which was an 11 percent response rate - the highest across all National Sporting Organisations.

It was the third year in a row that the 2017 survey was completed. This allowed New Zealand Football the ability to benchmark against the results from previous years and evidence improvement across a number of key metrics identified by Sport NZ as being important in terms of satisfaction and experience.

Also, the results confirmed what New Zealand Football had heard from its community during the year and has helped to validate a range of exciting new and core initiatives which are to be introduced in 2018.

New Zealand Football is pleased to complete a successful 2017 with this survey feedback and would like to thank everyone involved in the delivery of football. The governing body looks forward to building on these results alongside the Federations and Clubs in 2018.