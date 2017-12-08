2degrees to sponsor all five NZ Super Rugby teams

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 10:51

2degrees will be the exclusive telecommunications partner for all five New Zealand teams competing in the Investec Super Rugby competition from February 2018.

2degrees CEO Stewart Sherriff says the sponsorship is a positive reflection of the company’s national capability.

"This is a significant sponsorship for 2degrees, we think it’s a great metaphor for our growing scale and credibility, both as a business and as a provider of connectivity to 1.4 million Kiwis."

"And we love rugby, just like our customers do, so it’s an ideal partnership and opportunity to connect with New Zealanders," says Mr Sherriff.

2degrees already has an existing relationship with the Highlanders which Mr Sherriff says has worked well for the business.

"The Highlanders were a popular choice but we have staff and customers all over the country - this way everyone can support their favourite team."

The 2degrees logo is set to take pride of place on a new brand property - the sides of jerseys, from the Blues in the North to the Highlanders in the South.

Although internally 2degrees is referring to it as their ‘tight five sponsorship’ Mr Sherriff says the NZ competition will no doubt be as fierce as ever.

"Regional biases aside, 2degrees will be very happy to settle for any Kiwi team in the top spot again in 2018."

The long term sponsorship runs through until 2020 across all NZ teams; the Blues, the Chiefs, the Hurricanes, the Crusaders and the Highlanders.