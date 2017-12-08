Naoyuki Shimizu new pitching coach for Chiba Lotte Marines

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 15:05

New Zealand Diamondblacks pitching coach Naoyuki Shimizu is heading back to Japan early next year to become the pitching coach for his former club the Chiba Lotte Marines after nearly four years based in New Zealand.

The 42-year old was drafted by the Chiba Lotte Marines in the Japanese Professional League (NPB) in 2000, playing for controversial American manager Bobby Valentine where they won a NPB championship, and then moved to his final team, the Yokohama DeNA Bay Stars in 2009, playing his last games in 2012. He is currently the assistant general manager for the national body, and was pitching coach for the New Zealand Diamondblacks in 2016 for the World Baseball Classic Qualifier (WBCQ) in Sydney.

"I have enjoyed working for Baseball New Zealand since 2013, and have met a lot of players, coaches and support staff in this period," said Shimizu, who has a home on Auckland’s North Shore, said his family’s long-term plans are to reside and work in New Zealand once this job wraps up. "I realised everyone at Baseball New Zealand have a lot of passion for developing baseball in this country, and the recent news that an Auckland baseball team has been invited to the Australian Baseball League (ABL) is a real boost for the sport.

"I feel great seeing good news for the future of New Zealand baseball and I strongly believe we can see a bright future for New Zealand baseball as I can find Kiwi players possess physical strength and a strong mind playing as a team," said Shimizu, who added that his daughter would continue in school in Auckland and that he would be back each offseason and during every break from the Marines game schedule. "I would like to emphasise that we must develop a good baseball environment and educate highly skilled coaches, while teaching players the latest in high technological baseball skills and game experience."

Shimizu will return to Japan in the new year and said his commitment to New Zealand Baseball will never waver. "I will continue to support New Zealand baseball, as far as my work load will allow me to do so in the short-term," said the former Japanese Samurai pitcher in both the 2004 Olympic Games and 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn said he is thrilled that Shimizu has landed such a high-profile coaching role in Japan. "It’s great for Naoyuki and his family, and it’s actually a major coup for our program, too, as he will continue in his quest to build our program through friends in the game, his own talent and potential investors and supporters. Our work with Naoyuki and his contribution to this country’s baseball program has only just begun," Flynn added.

"At such a crucial stage of our development here in New Zealand, we would like to be able to hang on to coaching, but we cannot compete with countries such as Japan when it comes to retaining quality coaches," said Flynn.