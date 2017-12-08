KartSport NZ appoints full-time Competitions Manager

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 16:15

KartSport New Zealand is pleased to announce that Mr Warrick Parkes from Tauranga has been appointed Competitions Manager effective February 2018.

Announcing the appointment today, KartSport NZ President Graeme Moore says the move is ‘a major step forward by introducing a new full time role to manage all aspects of on track events, and the team of 130-plus volunteer Race Officials, Technical Officers and Race Controllers.

"The Competitions Manager is the primary leadership role for all matters related to policy, process and performance regarding the sport's competition and racing programs nationwide," said Mr Moore

Currently the sport’s National Technical Officer, and a volunteer with over 12 years’ commitment to KartSport officials’ duties, Mr Parkes will - in his new role - be responsible for all KartSport competitions, permits and calendar management with overall authority to lead the competitions team of volunteers and to oversee the delivery of outstanding event management and governance across KartSport nationally including the crucial portfolio of Health and Safety.

He will also oversee the KartSport Academy to ensure our Coaching and Race Official teams are in sync.

Mr Parkes is the second full-time appointment made by KartSport New Zealand in recent years and in his new role he will work closely with KartSport New Zealand Development and Administration manager Mr Robert Hutton.

KartSport is widely regarded as both the ‘first step on the ladder’ of a career in motorsport as well as the most cost-effective way to satisfy a ‘need for speed,’ and Mr Moore says that the appointment of Mr Parkes will ‘add much needed horsepower to our management team and provide greater support for our volunteer officials across the country.

"Having raced himself, Warrick brings both a passion for the sport plus a deep understanding of competitors’ and volunteers’ needs along with proven leadership skills having led the Technical department and actively served on the governing Executive for some years now."

As one of the most successful graduates of the local KartSport scene, KartSport New Zealand patron, Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin, is also right behind the appointment"

"Kiwis are ruling the race track world at the moment so it is absolutely fantastic to see KartSport New Zealand making such a serious investment in the future. Welcome aboard Mr Parkes"

‘KartSport New Zealand wishes to thank the many internal and external applicants who expressed an interest in the new position and we join with karters and volunteers nationwide in welcoming Warrick to his new role," concluded Mr Moore.