Sport Hawke's Bay 'is fit, agile and ready for 2018'

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 18:40

Sport Hawke’s Bay is in a strong position both financially and strategically as it focusses on getting more people, more active, more often.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chief executive Mark Aspden announced the organisations score card for the last 12 months, reporting a small operational surplus of $6891, up from $4382 in 2016 as well as the re-signing of important contracts such as health programme Green Prescription, delivered on behalf of Hawke’s Bay DHB.

"Last year I reported that the 12 months had seen a lot of changes and that’s true again for the last 12 months. We’ve had a slight increase in financial surplus, but that’s not really the measure of our success. Our success is based on the excellent delivery of programmes that have a positive impact on the health and well-being of people in communities across the region."

Mr Aspden said the organisation is one year through its current four-year strategic plan and following some changes to the organisation’s structure, "we’re now fit and well placed to deliver on the plan".

He said the strategic plan is underpinned by a vision of creating a healthy, vibrant community by promoting the benefits of physical activity.

This will be achieved by the organisation inspiring the Hawke’s Bay community to engage in greater levels of physical activity; supporting other regional sports organisations, schools and clubs to run sport more effectively; and by influencing key stakeholders to develop and enhance the sport and active recreation sector.

"Measuring our impact in each of these areas will not be straightforward, but we are determined to continue to make a difference to the health and well-being of our community and to expand our services and support to Hawke’s Bay residents in the years to come.

"We have some willing partners in working together towards a healthier region such as Sport New Zealand, the Councils, the HBDHB, Eastern and Central Community Trust, our major sponsor SBS Bank and our other commercial partners, along with gaming trusts and other funders," Mr Aspden said.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chairman Damon Harvey said visible evidence of the strategy’s roll out into the community is well underway including the new initiative of Active Hub events aimed at getting more people of all ages active and introducing them to a wide range of recreational activities.

"We’ve now held two successful Active Hubs in Ahuriri and Havelock North where people can ride a bike and try new fitness programmes such as Ankorr and Zuu. We will continue to get out into communities over the coming months with more hub events.

Mr Harvey said highlights from the last 12 months including the results of a nationwide club satisfaction survey and growth in usage of the Wairoa Community Centre.

Over 25,000 people involved in clubs were surveyed nationally with 72 percent of Hawke’s Bay respondents saying they were satisfied with their club well ahead of the national average of 61 percent.

"Over 10 percent of the Wairoa community use the pool, fitness centre and courts, which is incredibly high.

Mr Harvey also acknowledged the long service of board members Sean Bevin, a board member since 2003 and Malcolm Dixon (from 2010), who have stepped down this month.

"Sean and Malcolm have made an immense contribution to the organisation. They are knowledgeable and have a genuine passion and interest in the sector and the positive impact physical activity has on the well-being of Hawke’s Bay people.

Mr Bevin says his long tenure was based in his "deep love of sport" and the broad reach of the organisation.

"As a board we have discussed a wide range of matters and see the positive impact sport and recreational has in our region and on the wider social and economic development of Hawke’s Bay.

"The organization has been very well led and run during my time as a Trustee and has become increasingly well recognised for the roles and work that it does undertake in the community."

Mr Dixon said highlights of his 8-year tenure have been the energy and the enthusiasm of staff in getting Hawkes' Bay people active and creating a healthy community.

"I have noticed the change from team type events to those of a more individual or recreational nature. KiwiSport funding has been a real enabler that has allowed initiatives to get started especially in the educational and youth space.

Sport Hawke’s Bay has just completed a board recruitment process and will appoint some new board members in February.