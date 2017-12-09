Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Stars remain as Aces make one change

HomeSport
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Saturday, 9 December, 2017 - 10:43

Danru Ferns rejoins the Auckland Aces side with Aniket Parikh dropping out for Sunday's match against the Wellington Firebirds at Eden Park Outer Oval.

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland Aces v Wellington Firebirds

Sunday 10 December

Eden Park Outer Oval

11am

Auckland Aces

Craig Cachopa (c)

Michael Barry

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Michael Guptill-Bunce

Ben Horne

Mitchell McClenaghan

Matt McEwan

Colin Munro

Tarun Nethula

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.