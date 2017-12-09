Stars remain as Aces make one change

|
Danru Ferns rejoins the Auckland Aces side with Aniket Parikh dropping out for Sunday's match against the Wellington Firebirds at Eden Park Outer Oval.
MATCH DETAILS:
Auckland Aces v Wellington Firebirds
Sunday 10 December
Eden Park Outer Oval
11am
Auckland Aces
Craig Cachopa (c)
Michael Barry
Mark Chapman
Lockie Ferguson
Danru Ferns
Michael Guptill-Bunce
Ben Horne
Mitchell McClenaghan
Matt McEwan
Colin Munro
Tarun Nethula
Robbie O’Donnell
Glenn Phillips
