Auckland make history with National Women's League win

Auckland Football are the National Women’s League champions for the first time since 2009 after coming from behind to defeat Canterbury United Pride 3-2 in extra-time in Christchurch.

The Gemma Lewis coached team, who were playing in their first final since 2012, scored twice late in extra time to snatch a stunning result and silence the local crowd In the hot conditions.

Canterbury United Pride, playing in their fifth consecutive final, looked like they were going to win their fourth title from the last five years when Whitney Hepburn scored from a corner with 15 minutes to play.

But the visitors rallied and Britney Cunnigham-Lee came off the bench to make a telling impact in extra-time. The 16-year-old set up Hannah Blake with five minutes to play with a fine cross from the right wing which Blake headed home from six yards out. Then, with a minute left on the clock, she scored the winner to make history for her Federation.

With the win, Auckland move further ahead at the top of the leaderboard with seven titles to their name and Auckland coach Gemma Lewis was proud of their effort.

"The players gave everything they had and I couldn’t ask for more," said Lewis. "That performance shows the character of this group and the team culture and atmosphere we have been able to create this season. They weren’t going to stop and I am so proud."

Lewis said it was special to travel down to Christchurch and upset the Pride at English Park as they look to relive past glories of their Federation.

"Often when people think about women’s football in this country they think that Auckland should be right up there. It is nice for us to be back up there and show that the talent is still there and we should be in contention with the top teams. Canterbury proved to be the rivals that we needed. It was a superb display of women’s football and I am so happy we were part of it."

Captain Stephanie Skilton said it was an amazing feeling to lift the trophy and hopes that the National Women’s League success will be the start of future glory for the Federation.

"We always believed that we could do it and I am so pleased we kept fighting," said Skilton. "It is exciting to think about what this team can do going forward. This is just one step and there is more to come."

In the first final between Auckland and Canterbury, the home side grabbed the lead on the stroke of half time when skipper Annalie Longo converted from a messy corner.

The Football Fern, who has played 103 A Internationals for New Zealand, was a dominant force throughout and hit a powerful shot through a group of players to beat keeper Nadia Olla.

A few minutes later, Auckland were almost back on level terms at the other end. They looked certain to score before Tayla O'Brien was taken down in a rough challenge.

The ball found the back of the net, but referee Nadia Browning had already blown her whistle and pointed to the spot. The Auckland players were not rapt with that outcome and that was furthered by the fact

that captain Skilton missed her penalty moments later. The one-cap Football Fern hit her shot to the left of Victoria Esson in goal and the Ferns stopper produced a fine save in what was the final act of the opening half.

Auckland were right back in the game early in the second half when Grace Jale was on hand to tap home from a goalmouth scramble. Esson pulled off a good save initially and it looked like the Pride would clear the danger but the Football Fern squad member got enough on it to get it home. Canterbury debated whether the ball had crossed the line but Browning waved them away.

Auckland kept coming but could not convert a number of great goal scoring opportunities. Soon after the second drinks break was called - with the incredibly hot conditions - Canterbury emerged the stronger of the two teams. Auckland keeper Olla made some telling save before the Pride finally found the back of the net.

Hepburn looked to have scored the decisive goal for the home side before a stunning late Auckland comeback saw the trophy heading north to AFF for the first time in eight years.

National Women’s League Grand Final

Canterbury United Pride 2 (Longo 45’, Hepbrun 105’) Auckland Football Federation 3 (Jale 49’, Blake 115’, Cunnigham-Lee 119’) HT 1-0

Canterbury United Pride: 1. Victoria Esson, 2. Emma Clarke, 3. Rebecca Lake, 6. Chloe Jones (12. Gabrielle Rennie 78’), 8. Tahlia Herman- Watt, 9. Mel Cameron, 10. Annalie Longo , 13. Whitney Hepburn, 15. Annabel Gilchrist, 17. Cody Taylor (11. Britneylee Nicholson 90’), 20. Macey Fraser (14. Mikayla Weiblitz 59’)

Substitutes not used: 18. Rebecca Gillet, 22. Una Foyle

Auckland Football Federation; 1. Nadia Olla, 2. Georgia Brown, 3. Elizabeth Anton, 5. Kate Carlton, 7. Tayla O’Brien (20. Erinna Wong 111’), 9. Stephanie Skilton , 10. Hannah Blake, 11. Jacqueline Hand, (12. Maisy Dewell 30’, 14. Britney Cunnigham-Lee 105’), 19, Ally Toailoa. 21. Megan Robertson, 26. Grace Jale

Substitutes not used: 4. Georgia Martin, 16. Brooke Wylie