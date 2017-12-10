Central Stags leap to top of The Ford Trophy table

Sunday, 10 December, 2017 - 20:20

Fresh from setting a domestic List A record total for Cobham Oval courtesy of a record second wicket stand midweek, the Central Stags continued their winning ways at Pukekura Park today - but it wasn't the usual suspects behind their successful run chase as they handed the Otago Volts their first defeat of the season.

Dane Cleaver was involved in the entire match on a sweltering, humid New Plymouth day as he carried his bat after once again opening for the Stags. After two tepid starts in the previous matches as the Stags elevated him to opener status, this time the big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman notched his maiden List A century, an unbeaten 124 to help the Stags knock off a three-wicket win.

With the Wellington Firebirds then handing the Auckland Aces their first defeat of the white ball season at Eden Park Outer Oval, it meant the Stags jumped to the top of the table thanks to the bonus point they had picked up in Wednesday's win up north.

Cleaver's previous best innings was an unbeaten 77 against the Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval last season, and his effort today, with solid late support from Ben Wheeler and Adam Milne, ensured the Stags closed out a win with 3.1 overs to spare despite having lost both George Worker and Jesse Ryder inside the first three overs of the innings.

In Auckland, Mark Chapman's unbeaten 125 went in vain as the Wellington Firebirds chased down their Duckworth Lewis Stern target in a rain-interrupted match thanks to Stephen Murdoch turning up trumps with a century of his own, while defending champions Canterbury remain winless after three rounds after Northern Districts bounced back with a 43-run win in Christchurch, Michael Pollard scoring a List A career best 119 for the losing side while Scott Kuggeleijn claimed his 100th wicket.

The Ford Trophy now goes into remission until February 2018, at the completion of Burger King Super Smash which begins this Wednesday.