Kiwis start well at Squash World Champs

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 06:31

A good start for New Zealanders at the World Squash Championships in Manchester this morning with both eighth seed Paul Coll and Campbell Grayson winning their respective first round matches.

Coll beat the French No.2 player Gregorire Marche 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 in 52 minutes after the two recently played each other at the Men’s World Teams where Coll came out on top as well.

However, the Kiwi found himself 3-6 down in the first set as Marche took control of the game at the start. But soon after his bright start, the Frenchman began to lose his focus and conceded two unforced errors to allow Coll back into the game.

From that moment on, Marche’s unforced errors continued to get the better of him as Coll made sure to take full advantage, taking the next run of points unanswered to win the first game.

As the match wore on, it was Coll who looked the stronger player as he calmly won his shots to progress to the second round where he will take on Scotsman Greg Lobban.

"I was very happy with the way I played today," said Coll.

"I played him about five days ago at the World Teams and it was a tough 3-1 so I knew I was in for a tough day but I just focused on my game and just tried to make it long.

"It was a tough first round so I’m happy to get off in three and still be fresh for tomorrow. "We are both fresh off playing each other so we both have our game plans sorted. I just had to be really disciplined and employ my game plan in the best way that I could.

"I’m enjoying my position and I’m just trying to enjoy my freedom and not put too much pressure on myself and just enjoy the occasion - it’s the World Champs and it’s what we train for."

Meanwhile Grayson from Auckland defeated Welsh qualifier Peter Creed 12-10, 11-4, 12-10 in 51 minutes to set up a second round clash against English 13th seed Daryl Selby.

Fellow Kiwi Joelle King who is the women’s ninth seed plays a qualifier overnight (NZ time).