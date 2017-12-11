Israel Dagg joins all-star POWERADE ambassador line-up

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 08:53

Rugby superstar Israel Dagg has today been named as POWERADE’s newest brand ambassador. Dagg embodies POWERADE’s commitment to sporting success both on and off the field and joins a stellar line-up of POWERADE athletes including Steven Adams and Kane Williamson.

"I’m stoked to have joined the team alongside Steven and Kane. I believe success at the top level comes from having that edge over your competition and part of that for me is around having the right nutrition and hydration. Sometimes water alone isn't enough when you are playing intensive or endurance sport. Your body needs more, which is why I’ve teamed up with POWERADE," Dagg says.

Originally from Hawkes Bay, Dagg currently plays Super Rugby for the Crusaders and has earned over 100 Super Rugby caps since his debut in 2008. He also plays for his home province Hawkes Bay in the Mitre 10 Cup.

POWERADE Brand Manager, Jodie Timmins, says, "With Israel Dagg joining our ambassadors, we’ve built up a partnership with athletes who are at the top of their game and live up to POWERADE’s commitment to sporting success and the science behind driving high performance. We know Kiwis are a rugby mad bunch and will appreciate Israel Dagg for not only his rugby accomplishments, including 66 caps for NZ, 26 international tries, and over 100 Super Rugby games, but for the respect he commands off the field too."

"All of our ambassadors, including Israel, understand what goes into delivering a world-class sporting performance and the benefits and efficacy of our scientifically formulated sports drink, so naturally there is a good fit between each of them and POWERADE. Israel will continue to inspire, not just athletes at the top of their game, but those Kiwis who are doing intense training and exercise every week," says Timmins.

POWERADE also sponsors the New Zealand Investec Super Rugby teams and the Mitre 10 Cup teams in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington, Otago and Canterbury, further committing its support to rugby in New Zealand.

"Adding Izzy to our brand ambassador line-up allows us to connect with rugby players up and down the country and build on our current support of our national game," says Timmins.

Dagg rose to stardom in 2006 when at 18 he became the first secondary school player since 1994 to be selected for Hawkes Bay. Dagg also has an impressive trophy cabinet, named Te Puni Kokiri Senior Sportsman of the year at the Ngati Kahungunu Sports Awards in 2011 and 2012 and has also been nominated for the Tom French Memorial Maori Player of the Year.