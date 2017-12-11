ISPS Handa Premiership: Waitakere climbs to third

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 12:42

Five-time champions Waitakere United have climbed to third place and within striking distance of frontrunners Auckland City and Team Wellington after round eight of the ISPS Handa Premiership.

The Chris Milicich managed side, who began the season slowly, came from behind to deliver a clinical performance to put away Hamilton Wanderers 4-2 at Porritt Stadium in Hamilton.

Waitakere United forward Keegan Linderboom continued his rich goal scoring form to open the account in hot and fine conditions before Papua New Guinea international Tommy Semmy scored twice in quick-fire fashion to give Wanderers a 2-1 lead at the break.

Ricki Herbert’s team, who secured their first point of the season last weekend when they drew 2-2 with Southern United, could not continue that run in the second half as Waitakere United found another gear.

Julyan Collett and Dylan Manickum found the back of the net within two minutes around the hour mark and Horace James put the game to bed when he scored with 10 minutes left to play.

The three points sees Waitakere United move to 14 points for the season, only two back from Auckland City and Team Wellington, but the Navy Blues have a game in hand.

Further south, there was plenty of drama as two semi-final contenders Hawke’s Bay United and Tasman United battled out a 1-1 draw at Bluewater Stadium in Napier.

The home side went ahead in the 17th minute through Gavin Hoy and throughout the match they were the dominant team but could not convert their chances as Tasman defended valiantly.

Maksym Kowal proved to be the super sub for Davor Tavich’s side. Only three minutes after coming off the bench in the 61st minute, the Canadian scored when he went around goalkeeper Ruben Parker.

Kowal, who scored his first goal of the ISPS Handa Premiership, also won the penalty which Cameron Lindsay was unable to convert. Still, they were fortunate to get away with a point with the number of chances on goal Hawke’s Bay created.

Hawke’s Bay United manager Brett Angell was sent to the side-lines in the final six minutes of the game.

"I think we got away with one today," said assistant coach Paul Ifill after the game. "I don’t feel we were at our best. They are a decent side and we knew that it was going to be a battle and it was a battle. Going home with a point is a good result considering we have a tough game coming up against Auckland this week."

Further south, Canterbury United Dragons won the bragging rights in the Southern Derby with Southern United.

The Willy Gerdsen coached team opened the scoring just after the hour mark when a horror back-pass from Southern gifted a great opportunity for Stephen Hoyle to finish past the keeper Liam Little.

Southern’s frustration only increased in the closing stages when the referee awarded a penalty to the Dragons for something off the ball. Futa Nakamura stepped up and slotted the penalty. The win sees Canterbury in sixth place (level on points with Tasman United) and back in semi-final contention.

"I am pleased with both the result and the performance," said Canterbury United Dragons coach Willy Gerdsen. "It was a dominant performance from us. We created a number of chances and on a difficult surface we dominated and totally deserved the three points."

In the Saturday game, centre-back Ryan Lowry scored deep in injury time for the Wellington Phoenix Reserves to snatch a 2-2 draw with Eastern Suburbs at Bill McKinlay Park in Auckland.

It looked that the Lily Whites had done enough to secure all three points when former All Whites midfielder Tim Payne scored in the 80th minute to gain a 2-1 lead but the Phoenix never gave up.

The Chris Greenacre coached team, who won for the first time this season at Tasman, were jubilant when Lowry climbed high from a corner kick to head home. It was a huge relief for Lowry after he conceded an own goal in the 62nd minute.

The draw stalls the progress of Danny Hay’s side as they remain in fourth place on 11 points, while the Phoenix, who cannot make the playoffs, remain in ninth place.

Hay was clearly disappointed to see his side drop two points in injury time.

"That is now three games in a row that we have conceded at the death," said the former All Whites captain. "To have three points there in your hand and then throw it away is not acceptable."

Round Nine this weekend sees all 10 teams back in action and it is the final round of the year before the ISPS Handa Premiership resumes on Saturday 6 January.

ISPS Handa Premiership Round Eight Results

Eastern Suburbs 2 (Own Goal 62’, Tim Payne 80’) Wellington Phoenix Reserves 2 (James McGarry 10’, Ryan Lowry 90’ + 4’) HT 0-1

Hawke's Bay United 1 (Gavin Hoy 17’) Tasman United 1 (Maksym Kowal 64’) HT 1-0

Canterbury United 2 (Stephen Hoyle 64', Futa Nakamura pen 81') Southern United 0 HT 0-0

Hamilton Wanderers 2 (Tommy Semmy 36', 42') Waitakere United 4 (Keegan Linderboom 23', Julyan Collett 60', Dylan Manickum 62', Horace James 82') HT 1-2