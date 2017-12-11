Manawatu Jets announce naming rights sponsor

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 13:43

The Manawatu Jets are pleased to announce the naming rights sponsor for their 2018 New Zealand National Basketball League campaign. "We are thrilled to announce ‘The Go Media Manawatu Jets.’ It’s fantastic to have Go Media, a forward-thinking innovative media company, on board as our naming rights sponsor. They share our community values and have the opportunity to help us get the Jets name back out in the community after our two year absence," said chairman Richard Hansen.

Dean Shaw, director and business owner of Go Media said, "Go Media is pumped about being on-board with the Jets! As a proud Palmy owned and operated company, we couldn’t think of a better team to be backing as they jump back into the NBL. We are looking forward to building a great relationship with the team and management and through the use of our new digital billboards, bus-back advertising and billboard media throughout the region, it’s bound to be a successful first season back in the big league. Go the Jets!"

Piers Finch, Jets General Manager said, "The digital aspect that Go Media brings ‘on board' is going to enhance the game day atmosphere and add elements the Jets fan base has never seen. We can’t wait to have our local players plastered across busses, billboards and more importantly, digital billboards around the region. The team at Go Media are great and we're looking forward to working closely with them in the months to come."

"We’re very humbled at the number of companies that have put their hand up to help. We’d like to thank the following for their support as we move towards the 2018 season; Property Brokers, UCOL, Palmerston North City Council, McDonald’s Manawatu, Inspire Net, Innove Design, Stewart’s Mitre 10 Mega, Courtesy Ford and Grass Roots Media have all been working with us to help deliver a fantastic product in 2018," said Finch. "We’re gearing up for a massive push to have basketball back in full force here in the Manawatu and we will need every basketball fan to come forward and support our relaunch! To help, please visit our website - www.thejets.co.nz."