Skycity Breakers prepare for final home game of 2017

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 09:59

The SKYCITY Breakers return to training tomorrow as they prepare for their final home game of the 2017 calendar year, when they host the Adelaide 36ers on Friday night at Spark Arena in the club’s ‘Christmas Game’ with all children receiving a gift upon entry to the stadium.

The game also marks the exact halfway point in the NBL season, as the two teams play game 56 in the overall schedule. It will be game 15 of 28 for the Breakers, who sit second on the ladder going into the clash with a 10 and 4 record, while Adelaide is fourth with a 7 and 6 record.

The all-time record between the two clubs is in favour of the Breakers, with the four times NBL Champions enjoying a 31-23 split over the 36ers, although the two games this season have been shared, with Adelaide winning the most recent (last Sunday) 95-92, in the process resisting a late surge by the Breakers to hold on for the win.

The game will also be notable for the 150th appearance in a Breakers singlet for club legend Kirk Penney. Penney won a Championship in his first stint with the club and becomes the 8th player to reach the 150-game milestone. Penney is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 3,113 points, 30 ahead of Tom Abercrombie.

The game is the final home game until January 7th (v Taipans at Spark Arena) and is the club’s Christmas Theme game, with all children receiving a free gift on entry to the stadium.

The team will hold an open media session on Thursday, at Atlas Place, with coaches and players available for interviews at approximately 11:15am, with vision from 10:30am.