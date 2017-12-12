Aces name power house XII for BK Super Smash opener

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 10:12

Burger King Super Smash has arrived and the Auckland Aces have named a power packed XII for their first match against the Central Stags at Eden Park Outer Oval tomorrow afternoon.

Two new faces join the squad for the T20 competition and would make their Aces debut if selected to play the Stags.

Surrey import Sam Curran flew in late last week and has been meeting his new team mates and familiarising himself with Eden Park Outer Oval.

"Sam has settled in well to the team environment and has been looking dangerous in the nets in the short time we have seen him. He could well be one to watch this Burger King Super Smash," Auckland Aces Captain Craig Cachopa says.

Meanwhile, Cornwall Cricket Club all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru has returned to Auckland to play his club cricket this season after a stint in Dunedin.

Aces Coach Mark O’Donnell says the team have been sharp in all areas since the white ball campaigns have started.

"We’ve gone two from three in the mini Ford Trophy section before Christmas which is pleasing. Now it’s the Super Smash and all the excitement that comes with it. We will be looking for a clinical start to our campaign, hit the ground running against the Stags tomorrow afternoon," O’Donnell says.

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland Aces v Central Stags

Wednesday 13 December

Eden Park Outer Oval

4pm

Auckland Aces

Craig Cachopa (c)

Michael Barry

Mark Chapman

Sam Curran

Lockie Ferguson

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Colin Munro

Tarun Nethula

Teja Nidamanuru

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips