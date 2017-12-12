Aces name power house XII for BK Super Smash opener

|
[ login or create an account ]
Burger King Super Smash has arrived and the Auckland Aces have named a power packed XII for their first match against the Central Stags at Eden Park Outer Oval tomorrow afternoon.
Two new faces join the squad for the T20 competition and would make their Aces debut if selected to play the Stags.
Surrey import Sam Curran flew in late last week and has been meeting his new team mates and familiarising himself with Eden Park Outer Oval.
"Sam has settled in well to the team environment and has been looking dangerous in the nets in the short time we have seen him. He could well be one to watch this Burger King Super Smash," Auckland Aces Captain Craig Cachopa says.
Meanwhile, Cornwall Cricket Club all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru has returned to Auckland to play his club cricket this season after a stint in Dunedin.
Aces Coach Mark O’Donnell says the team have been sharp in all areas since the white ball campaigns have started.
"We’ve gone two from three in the mini Ford Trophy section before Christmas which is pleasing. Now it’s the Super Smash and all the excitement that comes with it. We will be looking for a clinical start to our campaign, hit the ground running against the Stags tomorrow afternoon," O’Donnell says.
MATCH DETAILS:
Auckland Aces v Central Stags
Wednesday 13 December
Eden Park Outer Oval
4pm
Auckland Aces
Craig Cachopa (c)
Michael Barry
Mark Chapman
Sam Curran
Lockie Ferguson
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Colin Munro
Tarun Nethula
Teja Nidamanuru
Robbie O’Donnell
Glenn Phillips
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.