Whangarei welcomes BlackCaps and Windies

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 11:52

Whangarei District Council and Northland Cricket Association are proud to welcome the BlackCaps and West Indies to Whangarei’s Cobham Oval next week.

The second fixture in the five-game One Day International (ODI) Series "Be Part of Excitement" will see the teams face off between 11am and 6pm on 20 December.

The NCA and Council put in a bid to host ODI games during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and organisers are keen to see a really good turn out for the game.

"The theme for this series is, "Be part of excitement" said Council’s Venues and Events Manager Gary Parker-Nance.

"Organisers are urging people to get to games - to be right there, part of the excitement, part of the action, making cricket a fundamental part of summer.

"Cricket is considered to be the national sport of summer in New Zealand. It is about the players and the game, no doubt about that, but the audience make the event - people in the stands or on the banks, are also part of the team, part of the story. Attending these games go down in personal history and provide memories to enjoy for a life time."

He encouraged people to get to the ground early to avoid traffic and make sure they did not miss any of the exciting action.

Tickets are available from the ticketek office at Forum North or from Ticketek website. Prices are: Adult $45, Junior (Under 14) $5, Concession $35.

http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=CRICKET18