Worker to open in GJ Gardner Homes ODI series

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 12:24

George Worker will open the batting alongside Colin Munro when the BLACKCAPS GJ Gardner Homes ODI series against West Indies begins next Wednesday in Whangarei.

Martin Guptill is not yet back to full fitness from his hamstring injury, meaning Worker will get his first opportunity at the top of the batting order. Mitchell Santner will also miss the first ODI due to a shoulder injury.

Kane Williamson will play the opening ODI, before missing the final two matches and opening Twenty20 as part of a planned rest. Neil Broom and Santner will replace Williamson and Tim Southee after the Whangarei match for the two Christchurch matches.

Having led the team in Ireland, Tom Latham will captain the BLACKCAPS in the second and third ODI.

BLACKCAPS ODI squad

Kane Williamson (c) - First ODI only

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Colin de Grandhomme

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Adam Milne

Colin Munro

Henry Nicholls

Tim Southee - First ODI only

Ross Taylor

George Worker

Coming in:

Neil Broom - Second and third ODI

Mitchell Santner - Second and third ODI

BLACKCAPS Selector Gavin Larsen said it was pleasing they could bring in like-for-like replacements.

"Todd with his all round ability provides a straight swap for Mitchell in the first ODI," Larsen said

"Todd has been one of the top domestic bowlers in the country for a number of years now and performed very well during the recent One Day New Zealand A tour to India," said Larsen.

"He was unlucky to to get injured before the BLACKCAPS tour in India, but he’s continued to bowl well on return and thoroughly deserves this opportunity."

Larsen said Worker has earned his playing opportunity through high volume of domestic runs in the One Day format.

"We will miss Martin's influence at the top of the order, but unfortunately he is not back to full fitness and this provides a well earned opportunity for George in the ODI series.

"Lockie has been in excellent form and we got to see a bit of him in Wellington while he was a part of the Test squad. To have him and Adam Milne in the squad is exciting from a pace perspective."

Larsen also acknowledged there would be more new players introduced throughout the season.

"It’s a long summer, so for those guys playing in all three formats it’s important we keep them fresh and build depth leading into a world cup year.

"Tim and Kane will both take breaks during this series, but there will be others who will also rest throughout the season."

The BLACKCAPS first training will be in Whangarei on Monday 18 December.