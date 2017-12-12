NZ Rugby congratulates new Rugby Australia Chief Executive

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 15:26

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today welcomed the appointment of New Zealander Raelene Castle as the new Chief Executive for Rugby Australia.

NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew said Castle’s appointment heralded a new era for international rugby.

"We congratulate Raelene on her appointment, which is an acknowledgement of her strength as a leader, and her ability to drive success both on and off the field.

"I have known Raelene for a number of years, and have a huge regard for her and we are really looking forward to working with her.

"New Zealand Rugby has enjoyed a close and open relationship with Bill Pulver and we thank him for his courageous leadership including managing the change that was necessary this year," Tew said.